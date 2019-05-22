Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High 88F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.