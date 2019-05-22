Concerts
“7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Country Showdown talent search (SouthCentral semifinals), 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $15 and $10.
Keep Waco Loud Launch Show with comedian Terry Bluez, Thinking Caps, Khaki featuring Spycegyng, Zet Zero and Uncle/Brother, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.; $7 in advance, $10 at the door, available online at keepwacoloud.com.
Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Kody West, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Lone Star Music All-Star Jam with Ted Nugent, Dirty Groove Noise and Clean Slate, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, available at outhousetickets.com.
HCultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, “Jazz Jam 101,” 6:15-7 p.m. program, 7-9:30 p.m. jazz jam, Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
T.J. Broscoff, 9 p.m. June 1, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Drew Fish Band, 10 p.m. June 1, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $10 in advance, $12 day of show.
Bowen MusicFest with Cheap Trick, Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith and the Saints and Josh Weathers, June 2, Touchdown Alley, McLane Stadium.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Billy Roy Mitcham, Rick Butler, Teresa Byford and Megan Brucker, 7 p.m. June 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Tickets available at the Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
The Gimbles, “Tribute to Bob Wills and Johnny Gimble,” RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 6, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage.
Johnny Bush, 8 p.m. June 7, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. June 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Shotgun Rider with Huser Brothers, 10 p.m. June 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Johnny Rodriguez, 7 p.m. June 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59, $49 and $39.
Deryl Dodd with Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. June 8, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Will Hoge, 8:30 p.m. June 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $10.
Waco Jazz Orchestra and McLennan Community College Faculty Jazz Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 13, MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
Quaker City Night Hawks, Charlie Crockett and Thomas Csorba, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 14, Indian Spring Park; free.
Another Band of Gypsies, 7 p.m. June 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. June 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Gary P. Nunn, 6 p.m. June 15, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road; $15, tables $50, available at tickettailor.com.
John Schneider, 7 p.m. June 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 15, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Grant Gilbert, 10 p.m. June 15, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $10 in advance.
Waco Community Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 20, MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. June 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
Zane Williams, 8:30 p.m. June 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Max Stalling, 9 p.m. June 21, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $15.
Little Joe y La Familia, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 27, MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. June 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. June 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $5.
Prophets & Outlaws, 8:30 p.m. June 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, July 4, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.
Local bands
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Friday, Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, 804 S. Seventh St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, FM 308, Elm Mott; $5.
Twelve12, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine and Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Shane Vandiver (country), 8 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Sundae Drivers, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Damn Moore Boys CD release, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Towne Adams, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.
Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Mark Fields (country), 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Ed Leonard, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
On stage
“Disney’s High School Musical,” Christian Youth Theater , 6 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10, $8 seniors, military and children.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $15.50 and $13.50.
HStand-up comedy with Paul Catalina and host Michael McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
Leslie Jordan, 7 p.m. May 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Surf & Sand Improv, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. June 7-8, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
Dad Jokes & Beer Comedy Show hosted by Terry Bluez, 3 p.m. June 16, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.; $15 at the door, $10 in advance online at keepwacoloud.com or eventbrite.com.
“An Infinite Ache,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. June 21 and 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 27-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
HCocktails with the Curator, with John Storm, 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Carrie Stout: Skyscapes and Horizons,” through Wednesday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays.
“John Storm: Reminisce On This,” through Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Alexis Serio and Dewane Hughes, “The Expanse Between,” through June 2, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Equilibrium,” through Wednesday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.; Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Lost, Recovered and Remaining” by Ty Nathan Clark, collector’s preview and reception, 8 p.m. June 5, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $30. Exhibit runs through July 31.
Ty Nathan Clark Q&A, 5:30-6:45 p.m. June 11, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; free.
Etc.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
Analog Waco, “Lost in Waco,” 8 p.m. June 1, Pinewood Public House, 2223 Austin Ave.
Riesel Fair, June 6-8, Riesel Lions Park, Riesel. Parade, 6:30 p.m. June 6. Kayla Ray and the Standards, 8 p.m. June 6; Nolan Pick, 8 p.m. June 7; Johnny Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, 8 p.m. June 8. $3, $2 for children 5-11.
World of Wine, Talitha Koum Institute fundraiser, VIP dinner, 6-10 p.m. June 7, wine tasting 5-8 p.m. June 8, Olive Branch, 215 S. Second St.; $175 for VIP dinner, $35 for wine tasting. Contact Michelle_Holland@baylor.edu for ticket information.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Aladdin,” “Booksmart” and “Brightburn.”
