Concerts
★ Waco Community Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
★ Zane Williams with Kylie Rae Harris, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Max Stalling, 9 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $15.
Ronnie Rogers Celebration of Life with Red Rogers, 10th Leper, Johnnie Bradshaw and friends, Clean Slate, Texas Style, Bobby Crelia, Drivin’ Blind and others, 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Texas Heat Wave Band, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Upcoming
Ryan Thomas, 7 p.m. June 27, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $25.
Little Joe y La Familia, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 27, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. June 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
Prophets & Outlaws, 8:30 p.m. June 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
When Forever Ends, Bloodlines and Relent, 7-10 p.m. June 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, July 4, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley; free.
Powerman 5000, 8:30 p.m. July 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“Back in Black” AC/DC tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Selena the Tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, Hold My Beer And Watch This Tour, 8:30 p.m. July 10, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
Stars Over Texas Jubilee, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott as Elvis, John McAnally, Royce Montgomery and Glenda Cheek, Marc Nichelson, J.R. Sanchez and the new Starlettes, 7 p.m. July 11, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for age 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library. Preshow at 6:45 p.m. with winners of Gatesville Invitational Young Talent Search.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Statesboro Revue, 8:30 p.m. July 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Josh Grider and Drew Kennedy, 7 p.m. July 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $20.
T.G. Sheppard, 9 p.m. July 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $25 in advance, $30 at door.
The Roommates, 6-10 p.m. July 17, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. July 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
CC Top cover band, 9 p.m. July 18, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 and $15.
“Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute to the Bee Gees,” 7 p.m. July 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Adam Hood, 8:30 p.m. July 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Elvis tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Hank Williams Jr., 8 p.m. July 20, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $100 to $42.
Johnny Lee, 7 p.m. July 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
“One: The Only Tribute to Metallica” with Avenue Rage, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.
Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 5.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Doug Stone, 9 p.m. Aug. 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $25 and $20.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours.
Darrell Ray, 7:30-11 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6 p.m. Saturday, Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, 804 S. Seventh St.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
John McAnally, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Sundae Drivers, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Powell Brothers, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 6-8 p.m. June 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. June 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. June 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $5.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. June 28, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. June 29, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Mike Stanley Band, 9:45 p.m. June 29, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 2, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. July 4, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Dam Moore Boys, 7 p.m. July 5, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. July 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 9, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Hearbeat, 7 p.m. July 12, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 16, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7-10 p.m. July 17, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. July 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. July 27, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. July 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
“An Infinite Ache,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $25 for both summer shows at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 710-1865.
★ “Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday and June 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 27-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $25 for both summer shows at baylor.edu/theatre .
“Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 27, 2 and 7 p.m. June 28-30, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. June 27-28, 2 p.m. June 29-30, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
★ “Ty Nathan Clark: Lost, Recovered and Remaining,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. “The Philosopher’s Take” with Ty Nathan Clark and Jane Damron, 8-10 p.m. Friday, The Undercroft at Cultivate 7twelve; $10.
”Sarah Weatherly: Alive: Painting People + Places That Awaken Hope,” through June, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Édouard Leon Cortès,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
World Camel Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
Waco Cattle Barons Ball with A Thousand Horses, 6 p.m.-midnight June 29, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $150 to $350, available online at centraltexascattlebaronsball.org.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“Coming of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Toy Story 4” and “Child’s Play.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.