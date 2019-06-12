Concerts
H Waco Jazz Orchestra and McLennan Community College Faculty Jazz Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Quaker City Night Hawks, Charlie Crockett and Thomas Csorba, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. Friday, Indian Spring Park; free.
H Another Band of Gypsies, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Gatesville featuring Ken Elliott as Elvis, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek, James Guest and Bill Barr, 7 p.m. Friday, Gatesville City Auditorium, 110 N. Eighth St., Gatesville; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, $12 and $10 in advance, children 11 and younger free. Invitation youth talent search, 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 254-755-7257 or 254-865-8347.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
H Gary P. Nunn with Brit Kerr, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road; $15, tables $50, available online at tickettailor.com.
John Schneider, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Roxy Roca, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Grant Gilbert, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $10 in advance at outhousetickets.com.
Elephants Band, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Upcoming
Waco Community Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 20, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. June 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
Zane Williams, 8:30 p.m. June 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Max Stalling, 9 p.m. June 21, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $15.
Local bands
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. June 21, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6-9 p.m. June 22, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Brucevile-Eddy.
Powell Brothers, 10 p.m. June 22, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. June 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 6-8 p.m. June 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. June 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. June 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $5.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. June 28, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. June 29, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Dueling Pianos, 7:45-10:45 p.m. June 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Mike Stanley Band, 9:45 p.m. June 29, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. July 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7-10 p.m. July 17, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
”Disney’s The Aristocats, Kids,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.
Dad Jokes & Beer Comedy Show hosted by Wes Dewayne, 3 p.m. Sunday, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.; $15 at the door, $10 in advance at keepwacoloud.com or eventbrite.com.
“An Infinite Ache,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $25 for both summer shows at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
“Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. June 21 and 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 27-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $25 for both summer shows at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
“Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 27, 2 and 7 p.m. June 28-30, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. June 27-28, 2 p.m. June 29-30, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
H “Ty Nathan Clark: Lost, Recovered and Remaining,” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. “The Philosopher’s Take” with Ty Nathan Clark and Jane Damron, 8-10 p.m. June 21, The Undercroft at Cultivate; $10.
H “Sarah Weatherly: Alive: Painting People + Places That Awaken Hope,” through June, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Edouard Leon Cortes,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Waco Cattle Barons Ball with A Thousand Horses, 7 p.m. June 29, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $150 to $350, available online at centraltexascattlebaronsball.org.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Men in Black International,” “Late Night” and “Shaft.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.