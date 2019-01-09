Concerts
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25.
Mark Trammell Quartet and The Whisnants, 4 p.m. Saturday, Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $22 general admission, $25 for Artist Circle tickets, available online at stores.crimsonriverministries.com.
Cory Morrow, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$15.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; sold out.
Upcoming
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Gabriela Martinez, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Waco Hall; $60-$45.
Albert and Gage, Waldo’s Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Waco, 4209 N. 27th St.; $15 suggested donation.
Joseph Patrick Neville with Grayson Graham, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7.
Laura Rogers benefit with Texas Heartbeat, Branded Heart and Old Friends, 5-11 p.m. Jan. 19, Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive, Elm Mott; $10.
Acoustic jam with Peaches and Gravy, Doppleganger 65, Knuckleball, Dumbster, Isis Lee and The B Movie Victims, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; free.
Tanner Sparks Band, Jan. 19, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59.
Third Coast Percussion, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Beegie Adair with Roger Spencer, McLennan Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.
Sara Davis Regan with Brody Price, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7.
Truck Stop Gamblers, Jan. 26, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
William Clark Green with Lawless, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $15.
Restless Heart, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Second Hand Rose Band, Feb. 2, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Music edition, with Debra Wilson, LaDonna Nelson, LaNelle Gallant, Tommy Ryan, The Crenshaw Singers and Classic Voice, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 with a 6:45 p.m. pre-show, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Pacific with Jacob Humber, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $13.
Cade Foehner, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, $50 for meet-and-greet.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Gungor, The Brilliance and Propaganda, 7:30 p.m. March 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 in advance, $28 day of show, $39 VIP.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out Of The Blue, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Cherokee Rose, 10 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Jan. 19, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Horace Maxille and the Baylor Jazz Faculty with Chuck Jennings, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dave Wild and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Jan. 26, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8 p.m. Jan. 26, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings Quartet, Cultivate Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Feb. 2, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Party, Feb. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15 and $37.50.
Nolan Pick Band, Feb. 9, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
On stage
Celebrity Improv, 8 p.m. Jan. 18-19, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50, with proceeds benefiting Humane Society of Central Texas.
“Born To Win,” 7 p.m. Jan. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20, $10 children, $25 VIP, with proceeds benefiting The Cove.
Ignore The Pro Bowl Standup Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Steel Magnolias,” Waco Civic Theatre, Jan. 25-27, Jan. 31-Feb 3, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $15, $5 for children.
D.L. Hughley, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $35, $25 balcony seats, $50 VIP, available online at centexbeat.com and Floyd’s Audio Capitol, IPQB Salon.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 12-17, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
“Beauty and the Beast,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, Feb. 28-March 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $12, $8.
Art exhibits
H Texas Fine Artists exhibit, through Feb. 3, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
H “A Touch Of Red,” Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Feb. 14, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” Jan. 22-March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Etc.
Urban Air expansion grand opening, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Urban Air Adventure Park, 5701 W. Waco Drive.
Anime voice actor Chuck Huber, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, AnimotionPlus, 309 S. Robinson Drive.
Book signing by Floyd Clown Sr. and William Matson (“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy”), 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
“True Crime Exposed: Examining the Elements of Forensic Science,” Director’s Forum, Feb. 7, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“An Evening With Winston Churchill Biographer Andrew Roberts,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, McLennan Community College Conference Center; free, but tickets required for admission. Tickets available Wednesday at eventbrite.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “The Upside,” “Replicas,” “A Dog’s Way Home,” “Green Book,” “On The Basis Of Sex” and “Ben Is Back.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.