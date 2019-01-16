Concerts
★ Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Gabriela Martinez, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hall; $60-$45.
★ Albert and Gage, Waldo’s Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco, 4209 N. 27th St.; $15 suggested donation.
★ Joseph Neville with Grayson Graham, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7.
Brett Hendrix Trio, 8 p.m. Friday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Laura Rogers benefit with Texas Heartbeat, Branded Heart and Old Friends, 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive, Elm Mott; $10.
★ Acoustic jam with Peaches and Gravy, Doppleganger 65, Knuckleball, Dumbster, Isis Lee and The B Movie Victims, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; free.
Baylor String Faculty Gala, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Armstrong Browning Library.
Ceaser Cease, Phurious Stylz and Blessed, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; free.
Tanner Sparks Band, Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 N. Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
★ USAF Band of the West Woodwind Trio, 3 pm. Sunday, Meadows Recital Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.
★ Trumpeter Huw Morgan and pianist Rebecca Wilt, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Roxy Grove Hall.
Upcoming
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59.
Third Coast Percussion, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Beegie Adair with Roger Spencer, McLennan Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.
Sara Davis Regan with Brody Price, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7.
Truck Stop Gamblers, Jan. 26, Melody Ranch, 2315 N. Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
William Clark Green with Lawless, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $15.
Restless Heart, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Second Hand Rose Band, Feb. 2, Melody Ranch, 2315 N. Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Music edition, with Debra Wilson, LaDonna Nelson, LaNelle Gallant, Tommy Ryan, The Crenshaw Singers and Classic Voice, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 with a 6:45 p.m. preshow, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Pacific with Jacob Humber, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $13.
Cade Foehner, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, $50 for meet-and-greet.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
WACO 100 Texas Music Blowout with Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum and Brit Kerr, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Extraco Events Center; $25, $35, $75 VIP.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Gungor, The Brilliance and Propaganda, 7:30 p.m. March 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 in advance, $28 day of show, $39 VIP.
Local bands
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Justin Lewis, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Damn Moore Boys, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Zack Aaron & Friends, 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Austin English, 8 p.m. Jan. 25, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road ; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8 p.m. Jan. 26, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
The Standards, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings Group (jazz), 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, “First Friday Jazz,” 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Feb. 1, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Feb. 2, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Party, Feb. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15 and $37.50.
Nolan Pick Band, Feb. 9, Melody Ranch, 2315 N. Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
On stage
★ Celebrity Improv, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $14.50 and $16.50, with proceeds benefiting Humane Society of Central Texas.
★ “Born To Win,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20, $10 children, $25 VIP, with proceeds benefiting The Cove.
Ignore The Pro Bowl Standup Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Steel Magnolias,” Waco Civic Theatre, Jan. 25-27, Jan. 31-Feb 3, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $15, $5 for children.
D.L. Hughley, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $35, $25 balcony seats, $50 VIP, available online at centexbeat.com and at Floyd’s Audio Capitol, IPQB Salon.
“Alley Cats Dueling Pianos,” 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 8, Trinity Arts Council, 140 E. State Highway 84, Fairfield; $35 general admission.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 12-17, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20.
“12 Angry Jurors,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 senior adults and students, $7 children 3-11.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Art exhibits
Texas Fine Artists exhibit, through Feb. 3, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
“A Touch Of Red,” Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Feb. 14, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” Tuesday-March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Etc.
Sidewalk Star Party, Central Texas Astronomical Society, 5:45-9 p.m. Saturday, Heritage Square; free.
Waco Walks, “Museum Peek In,” 2 p.m. Sunday, beginning at the Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“True Crime Exposed: Examining the Elements of Forensic Science,” Director’s Forum, Feb. 7, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“An Evening with Winston Churchill biographer Andrew Roberts,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, McLennan Community College Conference Center; free, but tickets required for admission. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Micro Wrestling, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $15.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Glass.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
★