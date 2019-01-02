Concerts
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek and John McAnally, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library; call 755-7257.
Upcoming
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25.
Cory Morrow, 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$15.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
Joseph Patrick Neville, 7 p.m. Jan. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7.
Acoustic jam with Peaches and Gravy, Doppleganger 65, Knuckleball, Dumbster, Isis Lee and The B Movie Victims, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; free.
Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59.
Third Coast Percussion, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Beegie Adair with Roger Spencer, McLennan Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.
Sara Davis Regan, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7.
William Clark Green with Lawless, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Restless Heart, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Christian Sparks and the Beatnik Bandits, 8 p.m. Feb. 9, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Local bands
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday, 7 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out Of The Blue, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7, $10 for those 18-21.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out Of The Blue, 6 p.m. Sunday, Sefcik Hall, Seaton; $7.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 10, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 11, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 12, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out Of The Blue, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 15, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8 p.m. Jan. 26, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
On stage
“Steel Magnolias,” Waco Civic Theatre, Jan. 25-27, Jan. 31-Feb 3, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and matinees.
D.L. Hughley, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 12-17, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Jan. 29; $20.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $12 and $10.
“Beauty and the Beast,” Christian Youth Theater , Feb. 28-March 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $12, $8.
Art exhibits
Texas Fine Artists exhibit, Friday through Feb. 3, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
“A Touch Of Red,” Professional Artists of Central Texas, Thursday through Feb. 14, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Opening reception, 6-9 p.m. Friday.
“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” Jan. 22-March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Etc.
RAM Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Extraco Events Center; $12 adults, $5 children, $30 reserved box seats.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Sunday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
Book signing by Floyd Clown Sr., William Matson (“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy”), 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Escape Room.”
