Concerts
“The Best Show Ever” featuring Holly Tucker, Dave Alexander, comedian Linda Stogner and Braden the Magician, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $28 and $15.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek and John McAnally, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library; call 755-7257.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25.
Cory Morrow, 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$15.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59.
Third Coast Percussion, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Beegie Adair with Roger Spencer, McLennan Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.
Restless Heart, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Local bands
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Ben Rendek, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Jayme Wade, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Dave Wild’s Hot Jazz Six, “The Great Gatsby’s New Year’s Party,” 7 p.m. Monday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy; $125, available online at www.kissingtreevineyards.com.
New Year’s Eve with Brazos Theatre and the Texas Heatwave Band, 6 p.m. Monday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $145.
Rewind Party Band, Monday, Knoxville Ranch, 4899 Leroy Parkway, near Elm Mott; $10 in advance, $15. Advance tickets available at www.rewindpartyband.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Brainbell Janglers Band, New Year’s Eve party, 8 p.m. Monday, Wolf’s Sports Bar, 116 E. Oak St., West; free.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, 8 p.m. Monday, Hubbard City Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia, Hubbard; $20, $35 couples. Call 254-580-5644.
Bubba Haze, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $10.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish with T.J. Bell, Gary Fuda and Haywood Johnson, “The Blues Is Alright” New Year’s Eve, 9 p.m. Monday, Brass Rail, 3200 N. 19th St.; $10.
Upcoming
Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 4, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 S. Interstate 35.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 11, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 15, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
“Bird and Friends — Cosmic Unity Improv Show,” 8 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q; free.
“Steel Magnolias,” Waco Civic Theatre, Jan. 25-27, Jan. 31-Feb 3, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and matinees.
D.L. Hughley, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 12-17, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
“Beauty and the Beast,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, Feb. 28-March 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.
Art exhibit
“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” Jan. 22-March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Etc.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
Book signing by Floyd Clown Sr. and William Matson (“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy,” 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Vice” and “Holmes & Watson.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.