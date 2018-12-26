Texas Heatwave Band

Waco band Texas Heatwave will provide the music on New Year’s Eve for Brazos Theatre’s “New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery, Dinner and Dance” at the Hilton Waco.

Concerts

“The Best Show Ever” featuring Holly Tucker, Dave Alexander, comedian Linda Stogner and Braden the Magician, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $28 and $15.

Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek and John McAnally, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library; call 755-7257.

Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25.

Cory Morrow, 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$15.

The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.

Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59.

Third Coast Percussion, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.

Beegie Adair with Roger Spencer, McLennan Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.

Restless Heart, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.

Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.

Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.

Local bands

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Ben Rendek, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.

Jayme Wade, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.

Dave Wild’s Hot Jazz Six, “The Great Gatsby’s New Year’s Party,” 7 p.m. Monday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy; $125, available online at www.kissingtreevineyards.com.

New Year’s Eve with Brazos Theatre and the Texas Heatwave Band, 6 p.m. Monday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $145.

Rewind Party Band, Monday, Knoxville Ranch, 4899 Leroy Parkway, near Elm Mott; $10 in advance, $15. Advance tickets available at www.rewindpartyband.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Brainbell Janglers Band, New Year’s Eve party, 8 p.m. Monday, Wolf’s Sports Bar, 116 E. Oak St., West; free.

Johnnie Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, 8 p.m. Monday, Hubbard City Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia, Hubbard; $20, $35 couples. Call 254-580-5644.

Bubba Haze, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $10.

CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish with T.J. Bell, Gary Fuda and Haywood Johnson, “The Blues Is Alright” New Year’s Eve, 9 p.m. Monday, Brass Rail, 3200 N. 19th St.; $10.

Upcoming

Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 4, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 S. Interstate 35.

Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 11, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Out Of The Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 15, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7 p.m. Jan. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Jan. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

On stage

“Bird and Friends — Cosmic Unity Improv Show,” 8 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q; free.

“Steel Magnolias,” Waco Civic Theatre, Jan. 25-27, Jan. 31-Feb 3, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and matinees.

D.L. Hughley, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 12-17, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.

“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.

“Beauty and the Beast,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, Feb. 28-March 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.

Art exhibit

“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” Jan. 22-March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.

Etc.

“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.

Book signing by Floyd Clown Sr. and William Matson (“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy,” 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Vice” and “Holmes & Watson.

