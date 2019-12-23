Concerts
Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
H Brett Hendrix Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Upcoming
Albert and Gage, Waldo’s Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco, 4209 N. 27th St.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox featuring Ken Elliott as Elvis, John McAnally, Royce Montgomery, the Starlettes and Sandra Hawkins as Tina Turner, 7 p.m. Jan. 9, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.; $14, $12 for senior adults. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $42.75, $192.75 VIP.
The Electric Cowboys, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 11, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Dennis O’Hagan, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Waco 100 Blowout with Jon Wolfe, Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler and Billy Latham and the Bad Habits, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $75 VIP.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Neal McCoy, 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Hippodrome; $55-35.
Bart Crow, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. March 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Joe Arias Jr. and the Starlights, after-Christmas party, 7 p.m. Friday, El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Friday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
The Debonairs, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Upcoming
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras, First Friday jazz, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 3, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Michael Saldana, 9 p.m. jan. 3, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Andrew Hudson (jazz), 8 p.m. Jan. 4, Undercroft Social Club, 712 Austin Ave.; $15.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7-10 p.m. Jan. 10, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Alamo Basement, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 pm. Jan. 29, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Ballards, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 31, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
On stage
Cosmic Unity Improv with Michael Bird, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd; free, reservations via eventbrite.com.
Comedians Landry and Cam Bertrand, 7 p.m. Jan. 2, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 3-4, Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. Sixth St.; $35. Collin Moulton and Mark Evans, Jan. 9-11. John Wesley Austin and Jamie Ward, Jan. 16-18. Tracy Smith and Jason Allen King, Jan. 23-25.
Improv Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 3-4, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Always, Patsy Cline,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
“Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 30-31, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25-26, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Saturday matinees.
“The Coronation of Poppea,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-31, 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Yerma,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 18-23, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Chicago,” McLennan Theatre, Feb. 19-21, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Art
“Marsha Wilson: Burning Memories,” through December, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Closing reception with music by guitarist Frank Exum, 4-9 p.m. Friday.
Joel Edwards and Brad Settles: “One Land: Two Perspectives,” through Jan. 20, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial” and “John Hartley: Played In America,” Jan. 14-March 1, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
“Chronicles of Narnia” film showing, 1 p.m. Dec. 30, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.; $5.
Sugar Bowl watch party, 6 p.m. Jan. 1, Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; $23 adults, $12 kids.
“Spirited: Temperance, Prohibition and Soda Pop,” through Jan. 7, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission $10; $8 for senior adults, students, military and teachers; $6 for children 4 years and younger.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 seniors/students, $6 ages 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Little Women,” “Spies In Disguise” and “Uncut Gems.”
