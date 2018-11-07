Concerts
The Traveling Red River Songwriters (Walt Wilkins, Josh Grider, Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, Kelley Mickwee), 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Derek Minor and Canon with Byron Juane, 8 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13 and $35.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
★ Bobby Bridger, “Songs and Tales from ‘A Ballad Of The West,’ ” 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20, $10.
★ Bigg Robb, 7 p.m. Friday, Club Junction 84, 6512 Woodway Drive; $20, at Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Marilyn’s Gift Gallery.
★ Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 Baylor students, faculty, staff.
Penny & Sparrow with Joy Oladokun, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $62, $22.
★ Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Texas Country Gentlemen, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Temple Cultural Activities Center, Temple; $15, $10 senior adults and students.
★ Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
★ Amy Grant, Restoration Gateway benefit, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.; $75 to $35.
Central Texas Choral Society, “It Takes Two, Baby! Beethoven and Brahms,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.50.
Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free.
Birdtalker with Braison Cyrus, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Baylor Singing Seniors, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.
Upcoming
Northern National, Night Traveler and The Shortlist, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $15.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with trumpeter Chris Botti, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hall; $125 to $50.
The Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Pianists Donald Balmos and Gail Wade, Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $5.
Ryan Thomas and Cosmic Contract, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10, $7.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25, $20.
Johnny Bush, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Kimberly Kelly, 8 p.m. Nov. 21, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Rob Holbert Group, 7-11 p.m. Nov. 23, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Baylor Singing Seniors, 5 p.m. Nov. 25, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.
Moe Bandy, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Waco Hippodrome; $49 and $39.
David Ramirez with Thomas Csorba, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $15.
Local bands
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Lauren January and Nate Rodriguez, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 7-10 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dustin Terral and Friends for Combat Vets, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Rockin’ Rick Bell, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Bill and Phil Show, USMC Birthday Celebration, 8 p.m. Saturday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Dirty Crawfish, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Silver Wings (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Brian and Jeremy, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
David Duran and Rushin Steele, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.; free.
Sundae Drivers, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Midnight Mustangs, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Elk Hall, 9598 Elk Road, Axtell; $6.
Danny Ragland, (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 20 Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Shotgun Josephine, 8 p.m. Nov. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jayme Wade, 8 p.m. Nov. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Gordon Collier, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Elk Hall, 9598 Elk Road, Axtell; $6.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Brainbell Janglers Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 8, Rocky’s Roadhouse Bar, 926 S. Lacy Drive; free.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” Lake Whitney Arts, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $25 for Sat. dinner theater.
★ “Great Russian Nutcracker,” Moscow Ballet, 7 p.m. Monday, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt; $48, $28.
★ “Signor Deluso” and “Trouble In Tahiti,” Baylor Opera Theater, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $5 for students.
“American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 8-10 Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, MCC; $10 and $8.
“Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Sunday Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Sundays.
“Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, , Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.
Stand-Up Comedy with Lawrence Rosales, Caryn Carson, Same Kumpe, Ralph Barbosa, Johnathan Wilson, Ruth Banks, Stephen Neil Gammill, Elias Ashley, TJ Partridge and host Mike McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave. 21 and older.
“A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, dinner theater 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $45 dinner show, $15 non-dinner shows.
Chico Bean and Karlous Miller, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Nov. 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; tickets $30, $45 VIP, available at popup.seatengine.com or by calling 310-596-0500.
”Ice Glen,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
”The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $35 VIP, $25 general admission, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
Art exhibits
★ “John James Audubon: Life, Work & Legacy,” through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free.
Charles Wallis artist reception, Historic Waco Foundation, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St. Raffle tickets for his Waco paintings will be sold at the event and through Dec. 9 at HWF offices.
Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda and Art Exhibit, through Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
“Writing On The Wall,” through Nov. 17, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “An Evening With Brian Greif,” 6-7 p.m. Friday; $12. “Coffee and Closing Thoughts,” 10 a.m. Saturday; $5.
★ Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Gala is 6:30-9 p.m. Friday.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
“Gildersleeve: Waco’s Photographer” book signing by authors John Wilson and Geoff Hunt, 6 p.m. Thursday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Waco Walks, 2 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood Cemetery,, 1511 Earle Ave.; free.
Salute To Veterans Family Funday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Veterans and War Exhibit, through Dec. 29, History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., West. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Free.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior s, $13 children 2-12 and $6 for members, at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “The Girl In The Spider’s Web,” “Overlord,” “Beautiful Boy” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018).”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.