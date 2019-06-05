Concerts
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Billy Roy Mitcham, Rick Butler, Teresa Byford and Megan Brucker, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Tickets available at the Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
H The Gimbles, “Tribute to Bob Wills and Johnny Gimble,” RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Johnny Bush, 8 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Huser Brothers, 10 p.m. Friday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $5 at the door.
Royce Montgomery’s Big Show Part 2, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12, $20 VIP, available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, RNS Barbecue and Beauty Mart.
Johnny Rodriguez, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59, $49 and $39.
Sunny Delight throwback show with The Irons, Cosmic Chaos, Peppermint Kiss and Jungle Grandpa, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $4.
Deryl Dodd with Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Will Hoge, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $10.
Sundae Drivers, Los Roachez and Huser Brothers, crawfish boil fundraiser for Waco Goodfellas, 1-7 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; free.
Touch of Grey, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Upcoming
Waco Jazz Orchestra and McLennan Community College Faculty Jazz Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 13, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Quaker City Night Hawks, Charlie Crockett and Thomas Csorba, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 14, Indian Spring Park; free.
Another Band of Gypsies, 7 p.m. June 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Gatesville featuring Ken Elliott as Elvis, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek, James Guest and Bill Barr, June 14, Gatesville City Auditorium, 110 N. Eighth St., Gatesville; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, $12 and $10 in advance, children 11 and younger free. Invitation youth talent search, 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 5:30. Call 254-755-7257 or 254-865-8347.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. June 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Gary P. Nunn, 6 p.m. June 15, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road; $15, tables $50, available at tickettailor.com.
John Schneider, 7 p.m. June 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Roxy Roca, 8 p.m. June 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 15, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Grant Gilbert, 10 p.m. June 15, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $10 in advance.
Elephants Band, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 19, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Waco Community Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 20, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Local bands
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Venus E, 7 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215. S. University Parks Drive.
Max Tooker, Lynnette-Hundley Allmon and Steven Scheifley, 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Huser Brothers, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Deon Q and Joel B. McCray, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Brucevile-Eddy.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), “A Tribune To Dean Martin,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.; $10. tickets at stubwire.com.
Darrell and Isaac, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Ransom Rhodes, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Interstate 35.
Upcoming
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 6-8 p.m. June 13, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. June 14, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8 p.m. June 14, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 14, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
On stage
Surf & Sand Improv, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
H “This Is Not Your Father’s Comedy Show” hosted by Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.; free.
“Disney’s The Aristocats, Kids,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. June 14, 2 p.m. June 15-16, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.
Dad Jokes & Beer Comedy Show hosted by Terry Bluez, 3 p.m. June 16, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.; $15 at the door, $10 in advance online at keepwacoloud.com or eventbrite.com.
“An Infinite Ache,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $25 for both summer shows at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
“Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. June 21 and 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50 at brazostheatre.com or by calling 254-313-8920.
“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 27-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $25 for both summer shows at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
“Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 27, 2 and 7 p.m. June 28-30, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. June 27-28, 2 p.m. June 29-30, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10 at wacocivictheatre.org or by calling 254-776-1591.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
“Lost, Recovered and Remaining” by Ty Nathan Clark, through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; opening reception, 6-10 p.m. Friday. Q&A with Ty Nathan Clark, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
H “Alive: Painting People + Places That Awaken Hope” by Sarah Weatherly, through June, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception: 4-9 p.m. Friday.
H “Edouard Leon Cortes,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
H Flying Legends Victory Tour featuring WWII B-25 “Maid in the Shade” for tours and rides, Commemorative Air Force, 2-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Texas State Technical College airport; $10, $20 for families.
“Home On The Range,” live history demonstration by Texas Top Guns, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Texas Ranger talk at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Riesel Fair, Thursday-Saturday, Riesel Lions Park, Riesel. Parade, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Kayla Ray and the Standards, 8 p.m. Thursday; Nolan Pick, 8 p.m. Friday; Johnny Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, 8 p.m. Saturday. $3, $2 for ages 5-11.
Family Funday, “Plant A Summer Vegetable Garden,” Historic Waco Foundation, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; $10.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “The Secret Life Of Pets 2” and “Dark Phoenix.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.