The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
D THE PREDATOR Reboot of alien hunter “Predator” franchise finds an unsettling stew of graphic violence, crude humor, psychologically damaged soldiers and the equivalent of alien hounds. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual references, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C A SIMPLE FAVOR Inconsistent femme noir that finds Anna Kendrick finding fellow suburban mom Blake Lively has a dark, dangerous streak. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some graphic nude images, drug use, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION Inspiring, but predictable drama in which World War II POW survivor Louis Zamperini finds hope to his post-war trauma at a Billy Graham crusade. Rated PG-13. Thematic content, related disturbing images. 1 hour, 38 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ WHITE BOY RICK Moderately depressing and entertaining account of a teenager’s growing involvement in drugs and crime in 1980s Detroit. Rated R. Frequent crude language, some sexual references, brief nudity, drug material, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
B ALPHA Visually impressive, occasionally sentimental story of a wounded Ice Age boy who befriends a wounded wolf that becomes a companion. Rated PG-13. Some intense peril. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Good-natured, but conventional Disney live action/CGI hybrid about a fictitious Christopher Robin who eases midlife ennui with a visit to Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood. Rated PG. Some action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B CRAZY RICH ASIANS A sterling all-Asian cast gives a fresh feel to a romantic comedy about a New York professor who finds her fiance is super-rich and well-connected in Singapore society. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
C GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD Well-meaning but highly cliched story of an Afghan war widow who finds meaning in her life through Christian. Waco NFL star LaDainian Tomlinson stars as a pastor. Rated PG. Thematic elements, some combat action. 1 hour, 53 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION More of the same sharp animation and predictable humor as Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) goes on a cruise for a vacation break. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN Infectious, star-studded summer fluff that’s prequel and sequel to the original story of a woman and the three possible fathers of her daughter, set at the daughter’s opening of her Greek hotel. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive material. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE MEG Summer’s latest silly shark film goes big with giant killer shark, special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, bloody images, action and peril. 1 hour, 53 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT Tom Cruise in eye-popping stunts and fast-paced action in foreign locales still deliver in the latest, plot-optional “Mission: Impossible” installment. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, intense sequences of action, violence. 2 hours, 7 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE NUN Stylistically dark, but otherwise routine installment about a demonically possessed nun in the “Conjuring” horror series. Rated R. Disturbing/bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C OPERATION FINALE A tense struggle between an Israeli Nazi hunter (Oscar Isaac) and war criminal Rudolph Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) goes talky and limp. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, disturbing thematic content and related violent images. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C PEPPERMINT Violent vigilante film about a mother (Jennifer Garner) who launches a one-woman war on the drug thugs who killed her husband and daughter. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B SEARCHING A father (John Cho) looks for his missing daughter through clues found on her laptop. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic content, some drug and sexual references. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT Popular 1977 action film has truck driver Burt Reynolds bootlegging a tractor-trailer of beer cross-country, pursued by sheriff Jackie Gleason. Rated PG. CG16, WH.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 2017 live action version of the Disney animated feature and musical, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. Rated PG. CG16.
POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD Wim Wenders documentary on Pope Francis draws a portrait of the man and his belief through extended interviews with him. Rated PG. CG16.
DRAGON BALL Z Large-screen presentation from the popular anime series. 12:55 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
THE DAWN WALL The true-life story of two rock climbers attempting a 3,000-foot rock face in Yosemite National Park. 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.