The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B BLAZE Director Ethan Hawke’s look at Austin singer-songwriter Blaze Foley. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual content, drug use. 2 hours, 7 minutes. CG16.
C GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD Well-meaning but highly cliched story of an Afghan war widow who finds meaning in her life through Christian. Waco NFL star LaDainian Tomlinson stars as a pastor. Rated PG. Thematic elements, some combat action. 1 hour, 53 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE NUN Stylistically dark, but otherwise routine installment about a demonically possessed nun in the “Conjuring” horror series. Rated R. Disturbing/bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C PEPPERMINT Violent vigilante film about a mother (Jennifer Garner) who launches a one-woman war on the drug thugs who killed her husband and daughter. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B ALPHA Visually impressive, occasionally sentimental story of a wounded Ice Age boy who befriends a wounded wolf that becomes a companion. Rated PG-13. Some intense peril. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Latest Marvel superhero film delivers large entertainment thanks to humor, action and a refreshing non-epic scale. Rated PG-13. Sci-fi action violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16.
C A.X.L. Muddled, flat, largely pointless kids’ film about a boy bonding with a robotic dog that’s escaped from a secret military project. Rated PG. Some profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, sci-fi action and peril. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16.
B+ BLACKKKLANSMAN Director Spike Lee’s blistering, entertaining, provocative, irritating and sometimes heavy handed account of a black police officer (John David Washington) infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan’s Colorado Springs chapter in 1979. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, disturbing and violent material. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16.
C+ CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Good-natured, but conventional Disney live action/CGI hybrid about a fictitious Christopher Robin who eases midlife ennui with a visit to Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood. Rated PG. Some action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B CRAZY RICH ASIANS A sterling all-Asian cast gives a fresh feel to a romantic comedy about a New York professor who finds her fiance is super-rich and well-connected in Singapore society. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
D THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS Gruesome attempt at comedy by Jim Henson Company that sets a murder investigation in a half-human, half-puppet, all crude world. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong crude and sexual content, some drug material. 1 hour, 31 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION More of the same sharp animation and predictable humor as Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) goes on a cruise for a vacation break. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JURASSIC PARK: FALLEN KINGDOM Entertaining summer action fluff, even if everything — escaping-dinosaurs-plot, characters, big action/special effects set-pieces — is all-too-familiar. Rated PG-13. Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16.
D+ KIN Empty, erratic film about brothers armed with money and an alien gun on the run from gangsters and aliens. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drinking, gun violence, intense action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16.
C+ THE LITTLE STRANGER Haunting, but largely unsatisfying mystery about a doctor visiting an English manor that’s in disturbing decline after World War II. Rated R. Disturbing bloody images. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16.
B MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN Infectious, star-studded summer fluff that’s prequel and sequel to the original story of a woman and the three possible fathers of her daughter, set at the daughter’s opening of her Greek hotel. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive material. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE MEG Summer’s latest silly shark film goes big with giant killer shark, special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, bloody images, action and peril. 1 hour, 53 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C MILE 22 Loud, jangly and confusing action film about a secret counterterrorism group (led by Mark Wahlberg) escorting a man with nuclear secrets to asylum. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 35 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT Tom Cruise in eye-popping stunts and fast-paced action in foreign locales still deliver in the latest, plot-optional “Mission: Impossible” installment. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, intense sequences of action, violence. 2 hours, 7 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C OPERATION FINALE A tense struggle between an Israeli Nazi hunter (Oscar Isaac) and war criminal Rudolph Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) goes talky and limp. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, disturbing thematic content and related violent images. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B SEARCHING A father (John Cho) looks for his missing daughter through clues found on her laptop. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic content, some drug and sexual references. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.