The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR SHINE Two salsa-dancing Puerto Rican brothers find themselves years later on opposite sides of a gentrification fight. Rated R. Profanity. CG16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN Smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, anchored by their great performances, make this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love one of the best. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C VENOM Latest Marvel superhero movie, with an alien-possessed reporter the title character, skates along the edges of camp, careening between comedy and horror. Rated PG-13. Profanity, intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
C+ CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Good-natured, but conventional Disney live action/CGI hybrid about a fictitious Christopher Robin who eases midlife ennui with a visit to Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood. Rated PG. Some action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B CRAZY RICH ASIANS A sterling all-Asian cast gives a fresh feel to a romantic comedy about a New York professor who finds her fiance is super-rich and well-connected in Singapore society. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16.
C HELL FEST Location and premise can’t compensate for routine plot and scares as college students find a Halloween scare festival hides a serial murderer. Rated R. Profanity including sexual references, horror violence. 1 hour, 29 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS Whimsy and scares mix with current special effects and old-school storytelling in this 1950s tale of a boy who finds the uncle taking him is a warlock. Rated PG-13. Rude language and humor, thematic elements including sorcery, scary images, some action. 1 hour, 45 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C LIFE ITSELF Director Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us”) fails, despite a talented cast, to create a compelling ode to life’s universal ups-and-downs as found in several stories crossing generations and countries. Rated R. Profanity including sexual references, brief drug use, some violent images. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16.
C+ LITTLE WOMEN Safe, unremarkable modern retelling of the Louise May Alcott novel about four sisters and their mother. Rated PG-13. Some thematic elements, teen drinking. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE MEG Summer’s latest silly shark film goes big with giant killer shark, special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, bloody images, action and peril. 1 hour, 53 minutes. RJ16.
C NIGHT SCHOOL More Tiffany Haddish, less Kevin Hart would have helped this thin comedy about a diploma-less businessman (Hart)who goes back to night school to graduate. Rated PG-13. Profanity, frequent crude and sexual content, some drug references, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE NUN Stylistically dark, but otherwise routine installment about a demonically possessed nun in the “Conjuring” horror series. Rated R. Disturbing/bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C PEPPERMINT Violent vigilante film about a mother (Jennifer Garner) who launches a one-woman war on the drug thugs who killed her husband and daughter. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16.
D THE PREDATOR Reboot of alien hunter “Predator” franchise finds an unsettling stew of graphic violence, crude humor, psychologically damaged soldiers and the equivalent of alien hounds. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual references, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C A SIMPLE FAVOR Inconsistent femme noir that finds Anna Kendrick finding fellow suburban mom Blake Lively has a dark, dangerous streak. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some graphic nude images, drug use, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B SMALLFOOT Clever, light-hearted animated feature has a young yeti stubbornly trying to prove the existence of humans. Rated PG. Rude humor, thematic elements, some action. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION Inspiring, but predictable drama in which World War II POW survivor Louis Zamperini finds hope to his post-war trauma at a Billy Graham crusade. Rated PG-13. Thematic content, related disturbing images. 1 hour, 38 minutes. RJ16.
C+ WHITE BOY RICK Moderately depressing and entertaining account of a teenager’s growing involvement in drugs and crime in 1980s Detroit. Rated R. Frequent crude language, some sexual references, brief nudity, drug material, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
MOANA 2016 Disney animated feature about a Polynesian teenager who braves danger to save her village. Rated PG. CG16.
GHOSTBUSTERS 1984 supernatural comedy with Bill Murray, presented as part of the Waco Hippodrome Horrorfest. Friday and Saturday. WH.
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “AIDA” The Metropolitan Opera production of Verdi’s “Aida,” starring soprano Anna Netrebko. 11:55 a.m. Saturday. RJ16.
BULLITT 50th anniversary screening of the Steve McQueen action film. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, RJ16.