The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B+ FREE SOLO Riveting, at times breath-holding, National Geographic documentary about Alex Honnold’s attempt to free climb a sheer, 3,000-foot stone face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity. CG16.
B HALLOWEEN (2018) Surprisingly inventive sequel that takes on issues of trauma and evil with masked killer Michael returning 40 years after John Carpenter’s original “Halloween.” Rated R. Profanity, nudity, brief drug use, horror violence and bloody images. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ THE HATE U GIVE Amandla Stenberg shines as a high school girl caught by conflicting interests after police shoot a childhood friend in this all-too-relevant adaptation of Angie Thomas’ novel. Rated PG-13. Profanity, mature thematic elements, drug material, some violent content. 2 hours, 13 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE SISTERS BROTHERS Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly are mismatched assassins operating in the Old West in a tonally eclectic western that surprisingly works. Rated R. Profanity, some sexual content, violence including some disturbing images. 2 hours, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
C BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE Director Drew Goddard (“A Cabin In The Woods”) can’t deliver the punch promised by a distinctive visual style and a solid cast for a story of a seedy 1960s motel with secrets. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, some drug content, strong violence. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A FIRST MAN Emotionally restrained, yet moving account of astronaut Neil Armstrong’s journey to become the first man on the moon, aided by Ryan Gosling’s controlled performance. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, some thematic content involving peril. 2 hours, 18 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN Special effects more than actual scares drive this family-friendly sequel to the film adaptation of R.L. Stine’s horror stories for kids. Rated PG. Rude humor and language, some thematic content, scary creature action and images. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR GOSNELL: THE TRIAL OF AMERICA’S BIGGEST SERIAL KILLER Story of the trial and murder convictions of Philadelphia abortion provider Kermit Gosnell, whose clinic operated illegally for years without government oversight. Rated PG-13. Mature thematic content including disturbing images and descriptions. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CG16.
C HELL FEST Location and premise can’t compensate for routine plot and scares as college students find a Halloween scare festival hides a serial murderer. Rated R. Profanity including sexual references, horror violence. 1 hour, 29 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS Whimsy and scares mix with current special effects and old-school storytelling in this 1950s tale of a boy who finds the uncle taking him is a warlock. Rated PG-13. Rude language and humor, thematic elements including sorcery, scary images, some action. 1 hour, 45 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C NIGHT SCHOOL More Tiffany Haddish, less Kevin Hart would have helped this thin comedy about a diploma-less businessman (Hart)who goes back to night school to graduate. Rated PG-13. Profanity, frequent crude and sexual content, some drug references, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE NUN Stylistically dark, but otherwise routine installment about a demonically possessed nun in the “Conjuring” horror series. Rated R. Disturbing/bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16.
C PEPPERMINT Violent vigilante film about a mother (Jennifer Garner) who launches a one-woman war on the drug thugs who killed her husband and daughter. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16.
D THE PREDATOR Reboot of alien hunter “Predator” franchise finds an unsettling stew of graphic violence, crude humor, psychologically damaged soldiers and the equivalent of alien hounds. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual references, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16.
C A SIMPLE FAVOR Inconsistent femme noir that finds Anna Kendrick finding fellow suburban mom Blake Lively has a dark, dangerous streak. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some graphic nude images, drug use, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B SMALLFOOT Clever, light-hearted animated feature has a young yeti stubbornly trying to prove the existence of humans. Rated PG. Rude humor, thematic elements, some action. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ A STAR IS BORN Smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, anchored by their great performances, make this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love one of the best. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C VENOM Latest Marvel superhero movie, with an alien-possessed reporter the title character, skates along the edges of camp, careening between comedy and horror. Rated PG-13. Profanity, intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
RISEN 2008 Waco-made zombie film returns to the big screen. 7 p.m. Wednesday. WH.
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “SAMPSON ET DELILA” Metropolitan Opera production of the Saint-Saens opera, starring soprano Elina Garanca and tenor Roberto Alagna. 11:55 a.m. Saturday. RJ16.
NATIONAL THEATER LIVE: “FRANKENSTEIN” Innovative National Theatre production of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” which features Jonny Lee Miller as Victor Frankenstein and Benjamin Cumberbatch as the Creature, then the two reverse roles a week later. 7 p.m. Monday (Cumberbach as the Creature) and Oct. 29 (Miller). RJ16.