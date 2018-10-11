The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; NR means movie not reviewed.
New in theaters
C BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE Director Drew Goddard (“A Cabin In The Woods”) can’t deliver the punch promised by a distinctive visual style and a solid cast for a story of a seedy 1960s motel with secrets. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, some drug content, strong violence. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR BLACK 47 A British Army deserter (James Frecheville) returns to famine-devastated Ireland in 1847 and goes on a rampage to avenge the deaths of his mother and brother. Rated R. Profanity, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16.
A FIRST MAN Emotionally restrained, yet moving account of astronaut Neil Armstrong’s journey to become the first man on the moon, aided by Ryan Gosling’s controlled performance. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, some thematic content involving peril. 2 hours, 18 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN Special effects more than actual scares drive this family-friendly sequel based on R.L. Stine’s book. Rated PG. Rude humor and language, some thematic content, scary creature action and images. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR GOSNELL: THE TRIAL OF AMERICA’S BIGGEST SERIAL KILLER Story of the trial and murder convictions of Philadelphia abortion provider Kermit Gosnell, whose clinic operated illegally for years without government oversight. Rated PG-13. Mature thematic content including disturbing images and descriptions. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CG16.
NR KINKY An introverted surgeon’s fling with a businessman leads her into unexpected sexual exploration. Rated R. Some profanity, strong sexual content. RJ16, CG16.
A THE WIFE Glenn Close delivers a smoldering performance as the long-overshadowed wife of a prize-winning novelist. Rated R. Profanity, some sexual content. CG16.
Also showing
C+ CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Good-natured, but conventional Disney live action/CGI hybrid about a fictitious Christopher Robin who eases midlife ennui with a visit to Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood. Rated PG. Some action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16.
B CRAZY RICH ASIANS A sterling all-Asian cast gives a fresh feel to a romantic comedy about a New York professor who finds her fiance is super-rich and well-connected in Singapore society. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16.
C HELL FEST Location and premise can’t compensate for routine plot and scares as college students find a Halloween scare festival hides a serial murderer. Rated R. Profanity including sexual references, horror violence. 1 hour, 29 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS Whimsy and scares mix with current special effects and old-school storytelling in this 1950s tale of a boy who finds the uncle taking him is a warlock. Rated PG-13. Rude language and humor, thematic elements including sorcery, scary images, some action. 1 hour, 45 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE MEG Summer’s latest silly shark film goes big with giant killer shark, special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, bloody images, action and peril. 1 hour, 53 minutes. RJ16.
C NIGHT SCHOOL More Tiffany Haddish, less Kevin Hart would have helped this thin comedy about a diploma-less businessman (Hart)who goes back to night school to graduate. Rated PG-13. Profanity, frequent crude and sexual content, some drug references, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE NUN Stylistically dark, but otherwise routine installment about a demonically possessed nun in the “Conjuring” horror series. Rated R. Disturbing/bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C PEPPERMINT Violent vigilante film about a mother (Jennifer Garner) who launches a one-woman war on the drug thugs who killed her husband and daughter. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16.
D THE PREDATOR Reboot of alien hunter “Predator” franchise finds an unsettling stew of graphic violence, crude humor, psychologically damaged soldiers and the equivalent of alien hounds. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual references, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16.
C A SIMPLE FAVOR Inconsistent femme noir that finds Anna Kendrick finding fellow suburban mom Blake Lively has a dark, dangerous streak. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some graphic nude images, drug use, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B SMALLFOOT Clever, light-hearted animated feature has a young yeti stubbornly trying to prove the existence of humans. Rated PG. Rude humor, thematic elements, some action. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ A STAR IS BORN Smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, anchored by their great performances, make this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love one of the best. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C VENOM Latest Marvel superhero movie, with an alien-possessed reporter the title character, skates along the edges of camp, careening between comedy and horror. Rated PG-13. Profanity, intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
CINDERELLA 2015 live-action Disney feature film based on the familiar folktale of a mistreated stepdaughter turned princess. Rated PG. CG16.
HALLOWEEN John Carpenter’s classic 1978 slasher movie about a psychotic killer terrorizing suburban teens. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. WH.