The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C HUNTER KILLER Over-the-top, cliche-ridden action film that has an American submarine trying to rescue a Russian president from a coup. R. Some profanity, violence. 2 hours, 1 minute. RJ16, CG16.
NR INDIVISIBLE An Army chaplain finds his Iraq war experience may endanger his marriage. Rated PG-13. Thematic material, some violence. CG16.
NR LONDON FIELDS Adaptation of 1989 Martin Amis novel about an enigmatic woman who claims she knows how she will die and wants to find the killer who will do it. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, nudity, drug use, violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C MID90S Period-rich, but uneven look at a young teen (Sunny Suljic) searching for identity in his city’s skate culture in the 1990s. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, drug and alcohol use, some violent behavior/disturbing images. 1 hour, 24 minutes. CG16.
B THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN Robert Redford continues to charm as an aging bank robber fighting time and avoiding the law. Features scenes filmed in Waco. Rated PG-13. Brief strong language. RJ16.
Also showing
C BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE Director Drew Goddard (“A Cabin In The Woods”) can’t deliver the punch promised by a distinctive visual style and a solid cast for a story of a seedy 1960s motel with secrets. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, some drug content, strong violence. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A FIRST MAN Emotionally restrained, yet moving account of astronaut Neil Armstrong’s journey to become the first man on the moon, aided by Ryan Gosling’s controlled performance. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, some thematic content involving peril. 2 hours, 18 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN Special effects more than actual scares drive this family-friendly sequel to the film adaptation of R.L. Stine’s horror stories for kids. Rated PG. Rude humor and language, some thematic content, scary creature action and images. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B HALLOWEEN (2018) Surprisingly inventive sequel that takes on issues of trauma and evil with masked killer Michael returning 40 years after John Carpenter’s original “Halloween.” Rated R. Profanity, nudity, brief drug use, horror violence and bloody images. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ THE HATE U GIVE Amandla Stenberg shines as a high school girl caught by conflicting interests after police shoot a childhood friend in this all-too-relevant adaptation of Angie Thomas’ novel. Rated PG-13. Profanity, mature thematic elements, drug material, some violent content. 2 hours, 13 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C HELL FEST Location and premise can’t compensate for routine plot and scares as college students find a Halloween scare festival hides a serial murderer. Rated R. Profanity including sexual references, horror violence. 1 hour, 29 minutes. CG16.
C+ THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS Whimsy and scares mix with current special effects and old-school storytelling in this 1950s tale of a boy who finds the uncle taking him is a warlock. Rated PG-13. Rude language and humor, thematic elements including sorcery, scary images, some action. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16.
C NIGHT SCHOOL More Tiffany Haddish, less Kevin Hart would have helped this thin comedy about a diploma-less businessman (Hart)who goes back to night school to graduate. Rated PG-13. Profanity, frequent crude and sexual content, some drug references, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE NUN Stylistically dark, but otherwise routine installment about a demonically possessed nun in the “Conjuring” horror series. Rated R. Disturbing/bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16.
C A SIMPLE FAVOR Inconsistent femme noir that finds Anna Kendrick finding fellow suburban mom Blake Lively has a dark, dangerous streak. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some graphic nude images, drug use, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. RJ16.
B THE SISTERS BROTHERS Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly are mismatched assassins operating in the Old West in a tonally eclectic western that surprisingly works. Rated R. Profanity, some sexual content, violence including some disturbing images. 2 hours, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B SMALLFOOT Clever, light-hearted animated feature has a young yeti stubbornly trying to prove the existence of humans. Rated PG. Rude humor, thematic elements, some action. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN Smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, anchored by their great performances, make this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love one of the best. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C VENOM Latest Marvel superhero movie, with an alien-possessed reporter the title character, skates along the edges of camp, careening between comedy and horror. Rated PG-13. Profanity, intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
DARK MIRROR FILM FESTIVAL Annual look at horror movies and their themes. This year’s festival, held from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 26), features “The Conjuring,” 2 p.m., “Jacob’s Ladder,” 4:30 p.m. and “Halloween,” 7 p.m. McLennan Community College’s Michaelis Academic Center, Room 111.