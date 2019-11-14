The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C CHARLIE’S ANGELS Reboot of women-driven 2000 action film, itself an update of the 1970s television show, adds little new and a lot old. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, action and violence. RJ16, CG16.
B+ FORD V FERRARI The human conflict between upstarts and company men is as engaging as the high-speed racing action in this account of the 1966 LeMans battle between automakers Ford and Ferrari. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, peril. 2 hours, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C THE GOOD LIAR Enjoyable acting from Ian McKellen and Helen Mirrin in a story of a senior citizen con that doesn’t quite satisfy. Rated R. Profanity, brief nudity, some strong violence. RJ16, CG16.
B+ JOJO RABBIT Audacious, satiric yet sometimes moving coming-of-age comedy about a young boy in Nazi Germany whose imaginary friend is Hitler. Rated PG-13. Profanity, mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16.
A PARASITE Korean thriller about two families in conflict that’s also a strong commentary on class warfare. Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, some violence. 2 hours, 12 minutes. CG16.
Also showing
C THE ADDAMS FAMILY Largely bland, tame 3D animated feature has the drolly macabre Addams Family moving to New Jersey and facing a reality TV show host. Rated PG. Macabre and suggestive humor, some action. CG16, RJ16.
D ARCTIC DOGS Uninspired, derivative animated feature about a fox who organizes a rag-tag bunch of animals to foil a walrus’ plot to melt the Arctic. Rated PG. Rude humor, some mild action. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16.
C COUNTDOWN Largely rote thriller about a nurse who finds an app that predicts the time of death and realizes the clock is running on her own. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ DOCTOR SLEEP Uneven hybrid of tribute to Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” (bad choice) and a continuation of that story into contemporary psychic/vampire territory (workable). Rated R. Profanity, nudity, drug use, some bloody images, disturbing and violent content. 2 hours, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” action series with stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 18 minutes. CG16.
B HARRIET Cynthia Erivo’s steely performance as the title character lifts a somewhat safe, straight-forward account of ex-slave freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, thematic content throughout, violent material. 2 hours, 5 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C JOKER Bleak origin story that paints the comics villain The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) as, a la “Taxi Driver,” the violent product of a lifetime of abuse and disappointment. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual images, disturbing behavior, strong bloody violence. 2 hours, 2 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C LAST CHRISTMAS Holiday rom-com (Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding) set in Brexit London that’s not so much com as good intentions on diversity and kindness. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual content. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.