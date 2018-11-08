The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B BEAUTIFUL BOY Timothée Chalamet glows as a bright teen pulled into drug addiction despite the best efforts of his father (a somewhat unsubtle Steve Carell) to understand and help. Based on David and Nic Sheff’s best-selling memoirs. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual material, drug content throughout. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
B DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018) Charming artwork and a sweet message lifts new animation of classic Seuss story, featuring voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, far above 2000 live-action version. Rated PG. Brief rude humor. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB Latest adventure for cyberpunk vigilante Lisbeth Salander (Claire Foy) drifts its edgy heroine closer to standard mainstream thriller. Rated R. Profanity, some sexual content, nudity, violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR OVERLORD An American parachute unit landing before D-Day encounters Nazi experiments in unkillable soldiers. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual content, some disturbing images, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
A FIRST MAN Emotionally restrained, yet moving account of astronaut Neil Armstrong’s journey to become the first man on the moon, aided by Ryan Gosling’s controlled performance. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, some thematic content involving peril. 2 hours, 18 minutes. CG16.
B GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN Special effects more than actual scares drive this family-friendly sequel to the film adaptation of R.L. Stine’s horror stories for kids. Rated PG. Rude humor and language, some thematic content, scary creature action and images. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B HALLOWEEN (2018) Surprisingly inventive sequel that takes on issues of trauma and evil with masked killer Michael returning 40 years after John Carpenter’s original “Halloween.” Rated R. Profanity, nudity, brief drug use, horror violence and bloody images. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ THE HATE U GIVE Amandla Stenberg shines as a high school girl caught by conflicting interests after police shoot a childhood friend in this all-too-relevant adaptation of Angie Thomas’ novel. Rated PG-13. Profanity, mature thematic elements, drug material, some violent content. 2 hours, 13 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C HUNTER KILLER Over-the-top, cliche-ridden action film that has an American submarine trying to rescue a Russian president from a coup. R. Some profanity, violence. 2 hours, 1 minute. CG16.
C MID90S Period-rich, but uneven look at a young teen (Sunny Suljic) searching for identity in his city’s skate culture in the 1990s. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, drug and alcohol use, some violent behavior/disturbing images. 1 hour, 24 minutes. CG16.
C NIGHT SCHOOL More Tiffany Haddish, less Kevin Hart would have helped this thin comedy about a diploma-less businessman (Hart)who goes back to night school to graduate. Rated PG-13. Profanity, frequent crude and sexual content, some drug references, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16.
C NOBODY’S FOOL Tyler Perry comedy has wild Tiffany Haddish providing romantic advice for better-behaved sister Tika Sumpter, but there’s too little Haddish, too much romcom cliche. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, drug material. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS Visually impressive and musically rich, but dramatically lacking fantasy that imagines Nutcracker owner Clara (an impressive Mackenzie Foy) on an adventure to unite the ballet’s fairylands. Rated PG. Some mild peril. 1 hour, 39 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN Robert Redford continues to charm as an aging bank robber fighting time and avoiding the law. Features scenes filmed in Waco. Rated PG-13. Brief strong language. RJ16.