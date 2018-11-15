The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD Engaging, but overstuffed second film of the “Harry Potter” prequel finds Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies searching for an escaped, dangerous wizard on the eve of World War II. Rated PG-13. Sequences of fantasy action. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
NR INSTANT FAMILY Rose Bynre and Mark Wahlberg suddenly discover life as parents when they agree to be foster parents for a teenager and her two siblings. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, some drug references. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ A PRIVATE WAR Rosamund Pike delivers a commanding performance as a war journalist caught up in Syria’s civil war. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief sexuality and nudity, disturbing violent images. 1 hour, 46 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR WELCOME HOME A couple hoping a country retreat helps them mend their marriage find their stay turns into unexpected terror. Rated R. Profanity, sexual content including graphic images, nudity, some violence. 1 hour, 38 minutes. CG16.
B WIDOWS Viola Davis is riveting as a criminal’s widow who assembles a female crew to push back when their husbands’ rivals try to muscle them over debts and deals. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual content and nudity, violence. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
B BEAUTIFUL BOY Timothée Chalamet glows as a bright teen pulled into drug addiction despite the best efforts of his father (a somewhat unsubtle Steve Carell) to understand and help. Based on David and Nic Sheff’s best-selling memoirs. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual material, drug content throughout. 2 hours. CG16.
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018) Charming artwork and a sweet message lifts new animation of classic Seuss story, featuring voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, far above 2000 live-action version. Rated PG. Brief rude humor. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB Latest adventure for cyberpunk vigilante Lisbeth Salander (Claire Foy) drifts its edgy heroine closer to standard mainstream thriller. Rated R. Profanity, some sexual content, nudity, violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B HALLOWEEN (2018) Surprisingly inventive sequel that takes on issues of trauma and evil with masked killer Michael returning 40 years after John Carpenter’s original “Halloween.” Rated R. Profanity, nudity, brief drug use, horror violence and bloody images. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C NIGHT SCHOOL More Tiffany Haddish, less Kevin Hart would have helped this thin comedy about a diploma-less businessman (Hart)who goes back to night school to graduate. Rated PG-13. Profanity, frequent crude and sexual content, some drug references, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16.
C NOBODY’S FOOL Tyler Perry comedy has wild Tiffany Haddish providing romantic advice for better-behaved sister Tika Sumpter, but there’s too little Haddish, too much romcom cliche. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, drug material. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS Visually impressive and musically rich, but dramatically lacking fantasy that imagines Nutcracker owner Clara (an impressive Mackenzie Foy) on an adventure to unite the ballet’s fairylands. Rated PG. Some mild peril. 1 hour, 39 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN Robert Redford continues to charm as an aging bank robber fighting time and avoiding the law. Features scenes filmed in Waco. Rated PG-13. Brief strong language. RJ16.
NR OVERLORD An American parachute unit landing before D-Day encounters Nazi experiments in unkillable soldiers. Rated R. Profanity, brief sexual content, some disturbing images, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN Smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, anchored by their great performances, make this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love one of the best. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C VENOM Latest Marvel superhero movie, with an alien-possessed reporter the title character, skates along the edges of camp, careening between comedy and horror. Rated PG-13. Profanity, intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
CASTLE IN THE SKY 1986 Studio Ghibli animated feature about a young girl and engineer’s apprentice who search for the floating castle of Laputa. 12:55 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday (dubbed) , 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). RJ16.
BANDSTAND: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Repeat showing of stage musical about World War II veterans aiming to win a national talent show. 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.