The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Summertime guilty pleasure with city-smashing Godzilla taking on equally large monsters. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of monster action violence and destruction. 2 hours, 12 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C MA An obsessed, vindictive Octavia Spencer adds an enjoyable human touch to an otherwise predictable revenge fantasy involving foolish teenagers. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, teen drug and alcohol use, violent and disturbing material. 1 hour, 39 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B ROCKETMAN Glitzy, free-flowing look at pop star Elton John that’s high in sparkle and music. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some drug use. 2 hours, 1 minute. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
C ALADDIN Live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has solid acting (particularly Will Smith and Naomi Scott), but Guy Ritchie’s direction is a live mess. Rated PG. Some action/peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B+ AVENGERS: END GAME Super-sized, warm-hearted if occasionally sad follow to “Infinity War” and wind-up of Marvel’s 22 years of superhero films. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sci-fi violence and action. RJ16, CG16, WH.
A BOOKSMART Hugely entertaining, smart teen comedy about two smart high school graduates (Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein) trying a one-night catch-up on long-delayed craziness. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong sexual content, teen drug use and drinking. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C BREAKTHROUGH Predictable, if moving faith-based story of a boy’s miraculous recovery from drowning attributed to his mother’s faith and supporters’ prayers. Rated PG. Thematic content including peril. 1 hour, 56 minutes. RJ16.
D+ BRIGHTBURN Engaging premise — alien raised as human uses superpowers for evil — dies due to sadistic gore replacing plot, character development. Rated R. Profanity, bloody images, horror violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA A modern interpretation of the Mexican legend of a spectral “crying woman” disappoints due to choppiness, sloppy writing and horror movie cliches. Rated R. Violence and terror. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CG16.
C A DOG’S JOURNEY Manipulative, sentimental story of a dog reincarnated multiple times during the life of its female owner. Rated PG. Rude humor, thematic content, some peril. CG16, RJ16.
C THE HUSTLE Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson entertain as ill-matched con artists in a comedy that can’t decide between sauciness and empowerment. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content. 1 hour, 34 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE INTRUDER Totally predictable thriller in which a couple who buys a secluded estate discover, well, the title character. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexuality, thematic elements, violence, terror. 1 hour, 24 minutes. CG16.
B JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM Latest in action-/violence-packed “John Wick” series finds the assassin (Keanu Reeves) a target of other assassins. Rated R. Profanity, pervasive strong violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. RJ16.
C POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU Muddled, uneven live action/animated hybrid that has the videogaming character Pikachu investigating a human’s disappearance in a fantasy world. Rated PG. Some rude and suggestive humor, thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C POMS Disappointingly thin comedy about a retirement home resident starting a cheerleading club. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sexual references. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16.
C THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR Unconvincing romance involving teen of undocumented family that’s easy on the eyes, too easy on the brain. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16.