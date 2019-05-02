The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR BOLDEN Story of early 20th century New Orleans cornetist Buddy Bolden who some believe invented jazz. Music score by Wynton Marsalis. Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, brutal violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16.
NR EL CHICANO LA cop turns into masked El Chicano to take down a drug boss invading his neighborhood. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16.
D THE INTRUDER Totally predictable thriller in which a couple who buys a secluded estate discover, well, the title character. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexuality, thematic elements, violence, terror. 1 hour, 24 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B LONG SHOT Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen show a surprising chemistry in this sometimes long comedy about a politician who hires an ex- journalist she once babysat to punch up her campaign. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong sexual content, some drug use. 2 hours, 3 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C UGLYDOLLS More merchandising opportunity than movie in bland animated story about offbeat dolls in Uglyville journeying to Perfection and becoming self-empowered. Rated PG. Thematic elements, brief action. 1 hour, 27 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B+ AVENGERS: END GAME Super-sized, warm-hearted if occasionally sad follow to “Infinity War” and wind-up of Marvel’s 22 years of superhero films. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sci-fi violence and action. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C BREAKTHROUGH Predictable, if moving faith-based story of a boy’s miraculous recovery from drowning attributed to his mother’s faith and supporters’ prayers. Rated PG. Thematic content including peril. 1 hour, 56 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ CAPTAIN MARVEL So-so debut of first female-led Marvel superhero movie stalls with average script and directing, despite strong cast. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA A modern interpretation of the Mexican legend of a spectral “crying woman” disappoints due to choppiness, sloppy writing and horror movie cliches. Rated R. Violence and terror. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ DUMBO Director Tim Burton’s live-action take on the 1940 animated Disney classic about a flying elephant captures the elephant’s winsomeness while adding a sly dig at corporate exploitation. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, some thematic elements, peril/action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Sweet close to animated trilogy about a boy and his dragon finds both growing up. Rated PG. Some mild rude humor, adventure action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
C+ LITTLE Marsai Martin shines as the young version of a toxic, hard-driving executive (Regina Hall) hexed into sudden teens before an important corporate meeting. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive content. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B MISSING LINK Impressive animation, well-rounded characters and humor still fall short in uneven story about a 19th century explorer and a Bigfoot traveling around the world. Rated PG. Mild rude humor, action/peril. 1 hour, 35 minutes. CG16.
B PENGUINS Disneynature documentary about the life of an Adelie penguin named, at least for movie purposes, Steve. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. 1 hour, 16 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ PET SEMATARY Workable, but slightly disappointing remake of 1989 Stephen King horror movie relies on familiar genre tropes more than gradual build of terror. Rated R. Some profanity, bloody images, horror violence. RJ16.
B SHAZAM! An appealing young cast, charm and heart lift this superhero movie above the pack of its action-dependent peers. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, intense sequences of action. CG16, RJ16, WH.
NR UNPLANNED Story of Texan Abby Johnson and her conversion from Planned Parenthood clinic manager in Bryan to pro-life activist. Rated R. Some disturbing/bloody images. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16.
B US Chilling follow-up to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” has a family terrorized by a destructive mirror family. Rated R. Profanity, terror, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
BATMAN 30th anniversary screening of “Batman” starring Michael Keaton as Batman and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. 1 p.m. Saturday. RJ16.
BATMAN RETURNS 1992 film featuring Michael Keaton as Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Danny DeVito as the Penguin. 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
TRUE GRIT 50th anniversary screening of the western “True Grit,” for which John Wayne won his only Best Actor Oscar. 1 p.m. Sunday and noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
CHONDA PIERCE: UNASHAMED Christian author and comedian Chonda Pierce talks with celebrities who’ve professed their Christian faith publicly. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. CG16.