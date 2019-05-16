The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C+ THE CHAPERONE Somewhat tame story of the woman (Elizabeth McGovern) charged with chaperoning young acting firebrand Louise Brooks in 1920s New York. Not rated. 1 hour, 48 minutes. RJ16.
C A DOG’S JOURNEY Manipulative, sentimental story of a dog reincarnated multiple times during the life of its female owner. Rated PG. Rude humor, thematic content, some peril. CG16, RJ16.
B JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM Latest in action-/violence-packed “John Wick” series finds the assassin (Keanu Reeves) a target of other assassins. Rated R. Profanity, pervasive strong violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR Unconvincing romance involving teen of undocumented family that’s easy on the eyes, too easy on the brain. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
B+ AVENGERS: END GAME Super-sized, warm-hearted if occasionally sad follow to “Infinity War” and wind-up of Marvel’s 22 years of superhero films. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sci-fi violence and action. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C BREAKTHROUGH Predictable, if moving faith-based story of a boy’s miraculous recovery from drowning attributed to his mother’s faith and supporters’ prayers. Rated PG. Thematic content including peril. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16. RJ16.
C+ CAPTAIN MARVEL So-so debut of first female-led Marvel superhero movie stalls with average script and directing, despite strong cast. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16.
D THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA A modern interpretation of the Mexican legend of a spectral “crying woman” disappoints due to choppiness, sloppy writing and horror movie cliches. Rated R. Violence and terror. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CG16.
B+ DUMBO Director Tim Burton’s live-action take on the 1940 animated Disney classic about a flying elephant captures the elephant’s winsomeness while adding a sly dig at corporate exploitation. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, some thematic elements, peril/action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16.
C THE HUSTLE Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson entertain as ill-matched con artists in a comedy that can’t decide between sauciness and empowerment. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content. 1 hour, 34 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE INTRUDER Totally predictable thriller in which a couple who buys a secluded estate discover, well, the title character. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexuality, thematic elements, violence, terror. 1 hour, 24 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B LONG SHOT Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen show a surprising chemistry in this sometimes long comedy about a politician who hires an ex- journalist she once babysat to punch up her campaign. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong sexual content, some drug use. 2 hours, 3 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU Muddled, uneven live action/animated hybrid that has the videogaming character Pikachu investigating a human’s disappearance in a fantasy world. Rated PG. Some rude and suggestive humor, thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C POMS Disappointingly thin comedy about a retirement home resident starting a cheerleading club. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sexual references. 1 hour, 31 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ TOLKIEN Somewhat tame look at how boyhood friends and war shaped British writer/scholar J.R.R. Tolkien. Rated PG-13. Some sequences of war violence. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C UGLYDOLLS More merchandising opportunity than movie in bland animated story about offbeat dolls in Uglyville journeying to Perfection and becoming self-empowered. Rated PG. Thematic elements, brief action. 1 hour, 27 minutes. RJ16, CG16.