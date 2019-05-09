The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C THE HUSTLE Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson entertain as ill-matched con artists in a comedy that can’t decide between sauciness and empowerment. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content. 1 hour, 34 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU Muddled, uneven live action/animated hybrid that has the videogaming character Pikachu investigating a human’s disappearance in a fantasy world. Rated PG. Some rude and suggestive humor, thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C POMS Disappointingly thin comedy about a retirement home resident starting a cheerleading club. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sexual references. 1 hour, 31 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ TOLKIEN Somewhat tame look at how boyhood friends and war shaped British writer/scholar J.R.R. Tolkien. Rated PG-13. Some sequences of war violence. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B+ AVENGERS: END GAME Super-sized, warm-hearted if occasionally sad follow to “Infinity War” and wind-up of Marvel’s 22 years of superhero films. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sci-fi violence and action. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C BREAKTHROUGH Predictable, if moving faith-based story of a boy’s miraculous recovery from drowning attributed to his mother’s faith and supporters’ prayers. Rated PG. Thematic content including peril. 1 hour, 56 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ CAPTAIN MARVEL So-so debut of first female-led Marvel superhero movie stalls with average script and directing, despite strong cast. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C EL CHICANO LA cop turns into masked El Chicano to take down a drug boss invading his neighborhood. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16.
D THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA A modern interpretation of the Mexican legend of a spectral “crying woman” disappoints due to choppiness, sloppy writing and horror movie cliches. Rated R. Violence and terror. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ DUMBO Director Tim Burton’s live-action take on the 1940 animated Disney classic about a flying elephant captures the elephant’s winsomeness while adding a sly dig at corporate exploitation. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, some thematic elements, peril/action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16.
D THE INTRUDER Totally predictable thriller in which a couple who buys a secluded estate discover, well, the title character. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexuality, thematic elements, violence, terror. 1 hour, 24 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ LITTLE Marsai Martin shines as the young version of a toxic, hard-driving executive (Regina Hall) hexed into sudden teens before an important corporate meeting. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive content. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16.
B LONG SHOT Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen show a surprising chemistry in this sometimes long comedy about a politician who hires an ex- journalist she once babysat to punch up her campaign. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong sexual content, some drug use. 2 hours, 3 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B SHAZAM! An appealing young cast, charm and heart lift this superhero movie above the pack of its action-dependent peers. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, intense sequences of action. RJ16.
C UGLYDOLLS More merchandising opportunity than movie in bland animated story about offbeat dolls in Uglyville journeying to Perfection and becoming self-empowered. Rated PG. Thematic elements, brief action. 1 hour, 27 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — Metropolitan Opera production of Poulenc’s “Dialogues des Carmelites” featuring sopranos Isabel Leonard and Karita Mattila. 11 a.m. Saturday. RJ16.
BATMAN FOREVER 1995 film featuring Val Kilmer as Batman, Jim Carrey as the Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face. 1 p.m. Sunday. RJ16.
BATMAN & ROBIN 1997 film featuring George Clooney as Batman, Chris O’Donnell as Robin and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze. 7 p.m. Tuesday. RJ16.
WHAT WE LEFT BEHIND: LOOKING BACK AT STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE 20th year retrospective on what some consider the darkest and edgiest “Star Trek” series. 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.