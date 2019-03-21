The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR CRUEL INTENTIONS 20TH ANNIVERSARY 1999 updating of “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” features Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe trying to seduce and entrap Reese Witherspoon. Rated R. Profanity, strong sexual dialogue, sexual situations involving teens, drug use. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B US Chilling follow-up to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” has a family terrorized by a destructive mirror family. Rated R. Profanity, terror, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B NANCY DREW AND THE HIDDEN STAIRCASE Updating of classic girl detective mystery with a fresh Sophia Lillis in the title role. Rated PG. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, mild violence. 1 hour, 29 minutes. CG16.
Also showing
B ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Adaptation of the Yukito Kishiro manga mixes animation, live action and violence, but it’s the story’s complicated heroine who appeals. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hour, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ CAPTAIN MARVEL So-so debut of first female-led Marvel superhero movie stalls with average script and directing, despite strong cast. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C CAPTIVE STATE Story about urban factions revolting against alien occupation seems more interested in social commentary than sci-fi action. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sexual content, drug material, sci-fi violence and action. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ THE FAVOURITE Delicious, Oscar-winning performance from Olivia Colman, plus strong support from Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone drive this saucy, racy and edgy account of court intrigue among Queen Anne’s ladies in waiting. Rated R. Profanity, strong sexual content, nudity. RJ16.
B FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY Likable story in which an English wrestling family suffers strains when their kids contemplate going pro for someone else. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude and sexual material, drug content, some violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C FIVE FEET APART Illness separates young lovers by the title distance, but a schmaltzy finale undoes a passable teen romance. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements. RJ16, CG16.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. Winner of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor. RJ16.
B HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Sweet close to animated trilogy about a boy and his dragon finds both growing up. Rated PG. Some mild rude humor, adventure action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B ISN’T IT ROMANTIC? Enjoyable comedy in which Rebel Wilson suffers a head injury that turns her life into a romantic fantasy. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexual material, brief drug reference. 1 hour, 28 minutes. CG16.
B THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART More of the fast, pop-culture-laden fun of the original, but without the first film’s welcome surprise of the new. Rated PG. Rude humor, mild action. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16.
NR NO MANCHES FRIDA 2 An ex-con coach juggles a wedding-shy fiance and having to save his high school with a victory. Rated R. Sexual content, teen drinking. CG16.
NR RUN THE RACE Brothers hoping a football scholarship will lead them to success must adjust their dreams after a serious injury. Rated PG. Thematic content, some teen partying. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. RJ16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN ENCORE 12 extra minutes of music is added to this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love featuring a smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
NR TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL A family reunion leads to an unexpected funeral where family secrets may be revealed, all for laughs. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content, frequent drug references. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C WONDER PARK A young girl brings an amusement park back to life, but this animated feature could use more of her imagination and creativity. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements and action. CG16, RJ16, WH.
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Oscar-winning 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel about a small-town Alabama lawyer defending a black man accused of rape. 1 p.m. Sunday and noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
DIANA ROSS: HER LIFE, LOVE AND LEGACY Documentary on music and film star Diana Ross, built around a two-day concert in Central Park and marking her 75th birthday year. 7 p.m. Tuesday . RJ16.
MADE IN ABYSS: JOURNEY’S DAWN Melancholy manga tale follows an adventuresome girl searching for her mother and a humanoid robot she meets along the way. 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.