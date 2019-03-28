The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C THE BEACH BUM Plenty of drugs, sex and sleaze infuse the life of a Florida Keys slacker poet (a colorful Matthew McConaughey), which is entertaining until it’s not. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong sexual content, nudity, pervasive drug and alcohol use. 1 hour, 35 minutes. CG16.
B+ DUMBO Director Tim Burton’s live-action take on the 1940 animated Disney classic about a flying elephant captures the elephant’s winsomeness while adding a sly dig at corporate exploitation. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, some thematic elements, peril/action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B+ GLORIA BELL Julianne Moore captivates as a middle-aged divorcee out for happiness on her own terms. Rated R. Profanity, sexuality, nudity, some drug use. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT Two ambitious businessmen launch a cross-country data line to score in high-frequency trading. Rated R. Frequent profanity. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16.
NR UNPLANNED Story of Texan Abby Johnson and her conversion from Planned Parenthood clinic manager in Bryan to pro-life activist. Rated R. Some disturbing/bloody images. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16.
Also showing
B ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Adaptation of the Yukito Kishiro manga mixes animation, live action and violence, but it’s the story’s complicated heroine who appeals. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hour, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ CAPTAIN MARVEL So-so debut of first female-led Marvel superhero movie stalls with average script and directing, despite strong cast. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C CAPTIVE STATE Story about urban factions revolting against alien occupation seems more interested in social commentary than sci-fi action. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sexual content, drug material, sci-fi violence and action. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16.
C FIVE FEET APART Illness separates young lovers by the title distance, but a schmaltzy finale undoes a passable teen romance. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements. RJ16, CG16.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. Winner of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor. RJ16.
B HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Sweet close to animated trilogy about a boy and his dragon finds both growing up. Rated PG. Some mild rude humor, adventure action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART More of the fast, pop-culture-laden fun of the original, but without the first film’s welcome surprise of the new. Rated PG. Rude humor, mild action. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16.
C NO MANCHES FRIDA 2 An ex-con coach juggles a wedding-shy fiance and having to save his high school with a victory. Rated R. Sexual content, teen drinking. CG16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. RJ16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN ENCORE 12 extra minutes of music is added to this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love featuring a smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
C TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL A family reunion leads to an unexpected funeral where family secrets may be revealed, all for laughs. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content, frequent drug references. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B US Chilling follow-up to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” has a family terrorized by a destructive mirror family. Rated R. Profanity, terror, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C WONDER PARK A young girl brings an amusement park back to life, but this animated feature could use more of her imagination and creativity. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements and action. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
THE KARATE KID 35th anniversary screening of film about teen learning life lessons from karate instructor. 1 p.m. Sunday and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. RJ16.
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “THE WALKÜRE” Metropolitan Opera production of Wagner’s opera “Die Walküre” with sopranos Christine Goerke and Eva-Maria Westbroek and tenor Stuart Skelton. 5 hours, 20 minutes. 11 a.m. Saturday. RJ16.