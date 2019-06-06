The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B ALL IS TRUE Bittersweet look at Shakespeare’s personal side finds the playwright (Kenneth Branagh) returning in his later years to the family he largely ignored. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16.
B THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM Emotional, compelling documentary about a Los Angeles couple’s attempt to create a small organic farm and the farming realities they encounter. Rated PG-13. Mature thematic elements. CG16.
C DARK PHOENIX Latest X-Men installment lacks the characterization or weight needed for viewers to care. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, disturbing images, intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 53 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 Solid sequel finds the cats and dogs dealing with new humans and perceived perilous challenges. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
C ALADDIN Live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has solid acting (particularly Will Smith and Naomi Scott), but Guy Ritchie’s direction is a live mess. Rated PG. Some action/peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B+ AVENGERS: END GAME Super-sized, warm-hearted if occasionally sad follow to “Infinity War” and wind-up of Marvel’s 22 years of superhero films. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sci-fi violence and action. RJ16, CG16.
A BOOKSMART Hugely entertaining, smart teen comedy about two smart high school graduates (Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein) trying a one-night catch-up on long-delayed craziness. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong sexual content, teen drug use and drinking. 1 hour, 45 minutes. CG16.
D+ BRIGHTBURN Engaging premise — alien raised as human uses superpowers for evil — dies due to sadistic gore replacing plot, character development. Rated R. Profanity, bloody images, horror violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C A DOG’S JOURNEY Manipulative, sentimental story of a dog reincarnated multiple times during the life of its female owner. Rated PG. Rude humor, thematic content, some peril. RJ16.
B GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Summertime guilty pleasure with city-smashing Godzilla taking on equally large monsters. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of monster action violence and destruction. 2 hours, 12 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C THE HUSTLE Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson entertain as ill-matched con artists in a comedy that can’t decide between sauciness and empowerment. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content. 1 hour, 34 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM Latest in action-/violence-packed “John Wick” series finds the assassin (Keanu Reeves) a target of other assassins. Rated R. Profanity, pervasive strong violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C MA An obsessed, vindictive Octavia Spencer adds an enjoyable human touch to an otherwise predictable revenge fantasy involving foolish teenagers. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, teen drug and alcohol use, violent and disturbing material. 1 hour, 39 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU Muddled, uneven live action/animated hybrid that has the videogaming character Pikachu investigating a human’s disappearance in a fantasy world. Rated PG. Some rude and suggestive humor, thematic elements, action/peril. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B ROCKETMAN Glitzy, free-flowing look at pop star Elton John that’s high in sparkle and music. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some drug use. 2 hours, 1 minute. CG16, RJ16, WH.