The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR CRAWL A woman is trapped in an alligator-infested house during a hurricane. Rated R. Brief profanity, bloody creature violence. 1 hour, 28 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C STUBER Flat buddy comedy in which an Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) tries to please his cop passenger (Dave Bautista) in pursuit of a criminal. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual references, brief graphic nudity, frequent violence. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
C ALADDIN Live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has solid acting (particularly Will Smith and Naomi Scott), but Guy Ritchie’s direction is a live mess. Rated PG. Some action/peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C ANNABELLE COMES HOME The doll Annabelle attracts yet another violent haunting, an installment in the “Annabelle” series made slightly better by a young, solid cast. Rated R. Horror violence and terror. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ AVENGERS: END GAME Super-sized, warm-hearted if occasionally sad follow to “Infinity War” and wind-up of Marvel’s 22 years of superhero films. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sci-fi violence and action. RJ16, CG16.
B CHILD’S PLAY Entertaining reworking of “Child’s Play” franchise imagines the doll Chucky as a smart device-controlling AI gone bad. More creepy and gory than scary. Rated R. Frequent profanity, bloody horror violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16.
B GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Summertime guilty pleasure with city-smashing Godzilla taking on equally large monsters. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of monster action violence and destruction. 2 hours, 12 minutes. RJ16.
B JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM Latest in action-/violence-packed “John Wick” series finds the assassin (Keanu Reeves) a target of other assassins. Rated R. Profanity, pervasive strong violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth make a great pair of black-suited alien fighters, but there’s little more that feels fresh in this franchise extender. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive material, sci-fi action. 1 hour, 55 minutes. CG16.
B MIDSOMMAR A visit to a Swedish midsummer folk festival turns from sunny, surrealistic unease to a nightmare of bloody violence. Rated R. Profanity, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, disturbing ritualistic violence and grisly images. 2 hours, 27 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B ROCKETMAN Glitzy, free-flowing look at pop star Elton John that’s high in sparkle and music. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some drug use. 2 hours, 1 minute. RJ16, CG16.
B THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 Solid sequel finds the cats and dogs dealing with new humans and perceived perilous challenges. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B SPIDER-MAN; FAR FROM HOME An appealing Tom Holland provides a winning freshness as the Spider-Man franchise moves to a London-based adventure. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, brief suggestive comments, sci-fi violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
A TOY STORY 4 A new owner for some of “Toy Story’s” beloved characters plus new toys and top-notch animation make No. 4 a worthy follow to the three before it. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ YESTERDAY Intriguing premise — what would the world be like without the Beatles and their songs? — that turns instead into just another romantic comedy. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive content. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
SOUND! EUPHONIUM: THE MOVIE Japanese animated feature set in a school band. 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed). RJ16.
DISTURBANCE Documentary on the spirit of Texas Gulf Coast survivors of Hurricane Harvey in the weeks after the storm. Part of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival’s Summer Indie Series. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.