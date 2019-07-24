The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
ONCE UPON A TIME ... IN HOLLYWOOD Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug use, some strong graphic violence. 2 hours, 39 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
C ALADDIN Live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has solid acting (particularly Will Smith and Naomi Scott), but Guy Ritchie’s direction is a live mess. Rated PG. Some action/peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C ANNABELLE COMES HOME The doll Annabelle attracts yet another violent haunting, an installment in the “Annabelle” series made slightly better by a young, solid cast. Rated R. Horror violence and terror. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B CRAWL Tight, tense, short action movie about a woman and her father trapped in an alligator-infested house during a hurricane. Rated R. Brief profanity, bloody creature violence. 1 hour, 28 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM Latest in action-/violence-packed “John Wick” series finds the assassin (Keanu Reeves) a target of other assassins. Rated R. Profanity, pervasive strong violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE LION KING Live action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated musical shows that lifelike realism doesn’t create emotional heft. Rated PG. Some thematic events, sequences of violence and peril. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth make a great pair of black-suited alien fighters, but there’s little more that feels fresh in this franchise extender. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive material, sci-fi action. 1 hour, 55 minutes. CG16.
B THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 Solid sequel finds the cats and dogs dealing with new humans and perceived perilous challenges. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME An appealing Tom Holland provides a winning freshness as the Spider-Man franchise moves to a London-based adventure. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, brief suggestive comments, sci-fi violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C STUBER Flat buddy comedy in which an Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) tries to please his cop passenger (Dave Bautista) in pursuit of a criminal. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual references, brief graphic nudity, frequent violence. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A TOY STORY 4 A new owner for some of “Toy Story’s” beloved characters plus new toys and top-notch animation make No. 4 a worthy follow to the three before it. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16. july 31
C+ YESTERDAY Intriguing premise — what would the world be like without the Beatles and their songs? — that turns instead into just another romantic comedy. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive content. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.