The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C+ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION More of the same sharp animation and predictable humor as Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) goes on a cruise for a vacation break. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B SKYSCRAPER Duane Johnson is a security consultant on a 220-story-tall building when terrorists attack its billionaire owner. ‘Nuff said. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sequences of gun violence and action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B SORRY TO BOTHER YOU Provocative, funny, but overstuffed social comedy about a black man (Lakeith Stanfield) climbing the corporate ladder. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use. 1 hour, 45 minutes. CG16.
Also showing
B ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Latest Marvel superhero film delivers large entertainment thanks to humor, action and a refreshing non-epic scale. Rated PG-13. Sci-fi action violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B THE FIRST PURGE Subject and theme dominate thin script-writing in the fourth “Purge” film that shows the ultra-violent event’s start as a regional test case. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality, drug use, frequent strong disturbing violence. 1 hour, 37 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A INCREDIBLES 2 The sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated superhero action-comedy wins again with a story that’s as much about a family pulling together as superpowers and villains. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, action sequences. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JURASSIC PARK: FALLEN KINGDOM Entertaining summer action fluff, even if everything — escaping-dinosaurs-plot, characters, big action/special effects set-pieces — is all-too-familiar. Rated PG-13. Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B OCEAN’S 8 An all-female crew aims at a high-stakes jewelry theft, but despite an A-list cast led by Sandra Bullock, there’s little sense of danger or failure. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content, drug use. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16.
C+ SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO Grim sequel finds violence trumps values as a CIA agent (Josh Brolin) and undercover Mexican cartel lawyer (Benicio del Toro) trigger a cartel war to impede terrorist smuggling. Rated R. Profanity, bloody images, strong violence. 2 hours, 3 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Origin story of “Star Wars” iconic Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) little more than bigger, louder action, but still enjoyable. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
B TAG Tale of five men who continue to play an extended game of tag is somewhat goofy but has a surprisingly sweet, pro-friendship vibe. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual content, brief nudity, drug use. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16.
C UNCLE DREW Fun idea — eclectic group of old NBA pros recruited for a community tournament with a cash prize — gets routine, connect-the-dots treatment. Rated PG-13. Profanity, brief nudity, suggestive material. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
BIG 30th anniversary screening of Tom Hanks comedy. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. RJ16.