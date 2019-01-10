The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B BEN IS BACK Julia Roberts shines as a mom whose love is tested when her drug-abusing son (Lucas Hedges) comes home. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some drug use. 1 hour, 43 minutes. CG16.
C+ A DOG’S WAY HOME Sugary, sentimental tale of a dog that crosses Colorado to reunite with her human family. Rated PG. Profanity, thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B ON THE BASIS OF SEX Inspiring look, if sporadically cliched and predictable, at Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (a driven Felicity Jones) in pivotal moments at Harvard Law School and a crucial discrimination case. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content. 2 hours. CG16.
NR REPLICAS A scientist decides to implant memories of family members killed in an accident into lab-created clones. Rated PG-13. Sexual references, some nudity, thematic material, disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE UPSIDE Unfunny jokes and lack of imagination waste stars Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in a failed comedy about a street-smart black man caring for a wealthy white paraplegic. Rated PG-13. Suggestive content, drug use. 2 hours, 6 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
C AQUAMAN A charismatic Jason Momoa as the undersea superhero gets swamped by a ponderous script and special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, scenes of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16. Sing-along screening at 1:05 p.m., RJ16.
B BUMBLEBEE Refreshing change-of-pace in the “Transformers” series features a winning Hailee Steinfeld, a more human feel, smaller scale and 1980s references. Rated PG. Sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH Charming artwork and a sweet message lifts new animation of classic Seuss story, featuring voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, far above 2000 live-action version. Rated PG. Brief rude humor. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16.
C ESCAPE ROOM Contestants invited to an elaborate escape room find it’s designed to kill them. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, terror/perilous action, violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
D HOLMES & WATSON Lazy comedy and overly broad slapstick doom this comic retake on Sherlock Holmes starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Rated PG-13. Crude sexual material, some violence, language and drug references. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ INSTANT FAMILY Uneven story with a surprisingly serious streak has Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg suddenly discovering life as parents when they agree to be foster parents for a teenager and her two siblings. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, some drug references. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16.
B+ MARY POPPINS RETURNS Emily Blunt is spot-on as the magical nanny who returns to save, with help from lamplighter Lin-Manuel Miranda, a dispirited adult Michael and his children. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, brief action. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS Strong performances by Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart and Margot Robbie as Elizabeth add life to a familiar story of their rivalry for the throne in 16th century England. Rated PG-13. Sexuality, some violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16.
B THE MULE Clint Eastwood shines as an octogenerian who finds himself a drug runner for a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief sexuality and nudity. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ SECOND ACT Jennifer Lopez fans will find her in top form in this otherwise cliched comedy about a young businesswoman faking a college education she doesn’t have. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual references. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ VICE Christian Bale delivers a memorable performance as Dick Cheney in this free-wheeling, slanted and sometimes factually challenged portrait by director Adam McKay (“The Big Short”). Rated R. Profanity, some violent images. 2 hours, 12 minutes. RJ16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “ADRIANA LECOUVREUR” The Metropolitan Opera production of Francesco Cilea’s opera “Adriana Le Couvreur,” about an actress in love with a military officer, starring soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Piotr Beczata. 11:55 a.m. Saturday. RJ16.