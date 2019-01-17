The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C GLASS Too many twists and misdirection leads to a fizzled completion of director M. Shyamalan’s superhero trilogy (“Unbreakable,” “Split”) despite stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic elements, bloody images, violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
Also showing
C AQUAMAN A charismatic Jason Momoa as the undersea superhero gets swamped by a ponderous script and special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, scenes of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B BEN IS BACK Julia Roberts shines as a mom whose love is tested when her drug-abusing son (Lucas Hedges) comes home. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some drug use. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B BUMBLEBEE Refreshing change-of-pace in the “Transformers” series features a winning Hailee Steinfeld, a more human feel, smaller scale and 1980s references. Rated PG. Sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ CREED II Strong story of family legacy in an effective sequel that has fighter Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) taking on the son of the Soviet boxer who killed his father. Rated PG-13. Profanity, a scene of sensuality, sports action violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. CG16.
C+ A DOG’S WAY HOME Sugary, sentimental tale of a dog that crosses Colorado to reunite with her human family. Rated PG. Profanity, thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C ESCAPE ROOM Contestants invited to an elaborate escape room find it’s designed to kill them. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, terror/perilous action, violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ INSTANT FAMILY Uneven story with a surprisingly serious streak has Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg suddenly discovering life as parents when they agree to be foster parents for a teenager and her two siblings. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, some drug references. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16.
B+ MARY POPPINS RETURNS Emily Blunt is spot-on as the magical nanny who returns to save, with help from lamplighter Lin-Manuel Miranda, a dispirited adult Michael and his children. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, brief action. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B THE MULE Clint Eastwood shines as an octogenerian who finds himself a drug runner for a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief sexuality and nudity. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B ON THE BASIS OF SEX Inspiring look, if sporadically cliched and predictable, at Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (a driven Felicity Jones) in pivotal moments at Harvard Law School and a crucial discrimination case. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D REPLICAS A scientist decides to implant memories of family members killed in an accident into lab-created clones. Rated PG-13. Sexual references, some nudity, thematic material, disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ SECOND ACT Jennifer Lopez fans will find her in top form in this otherwise cliched comedy about a young businesswoman faking a college education she doesn’t have. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual references. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE UPSIDE Unfunny jokes and lack of imagination waste stars Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in a failed comedy about a street-smart black man caring for a wealthy white paraplegic. Rated PG-13. Suggestive content, drug use. 2 hours, 6 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD Director Peter Jackson’s documentary on World War I, created from restored, colored and audio-supplemented vintage footage. Regular and 3-D versions. Rated R for disturbing war images. 1 hour, 39 minutes. Monday. CG16, RJ16.