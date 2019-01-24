The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B+ THE FAVOURITE Delicious, Oscar-nominated performances from Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone drive this saucy, racy and edgy account of court intrigue among Queen Anne’s ladies in waiting. Rated R. Profanity, strong sexual content, nudity. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. CG16.
B THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING Good-hearted modern spin on the King Arthur legend that’s fun and kid-appropriate. Rated PG. Profanity, thematic elements including bullying, scary images, fantasy action violence. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C SERENITY A woman (Anne Hathaway) wants her ex (Matthew McConaughey) to murder her husband, but things aren’t what they seem. Neither is the assumption the audience buys it. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some bloody images. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, WH.
B+ STAN & OLLIE Thoughtful, warm look at comedic pair Laurel and Hardy (Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly, both marvelous) on a final tour as television and pop culture change their world. Rated PG. Some profanity, smoking. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16.
Also showing
C AQUAMAN A charismatic Jason Momoa as the undersea superhero gets swamped by a ponderous script and special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, scenes of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor. RJ16, CG16.
B BUMBLEBEE Refreshing change-of-pace in the “Transformers” series features a winning Hailee Steinfeld, a more human feel, smaller scale and 1980s references. Rated PG. Sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ A DOG’S WAY HOME Sugary, sentimental tale of a dog that crosses Colorado to reunite with her human family. Rated PG. Profanity, thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C ESCAPE ROOM Contestants invited to an elaborate escape room find it’s designed to kill them. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, terror/perilous action, violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C GLASS Too many twists and misdirection leads to a fizzled completion of director M. Shyamalan’s superhero trilogy (“Unbreakable,” “Split”) despite stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic elements, bloody images, violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor. CG16, RJ16.
B+ MARY POPPINS RETURNS Emily Blunt is spot-on as the magical nanny who returns to save, with help from lamplighter Lin-Manuel Miranda, a dispirited adult Michael and his children. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, brief action. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B THE MULE Clint Eastwood shines as an octogenerian who finds himself a drug runner for a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief sexuality and nudity. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B ON THE BASIS OF SEX Inspiring look, if sporadically cliched and predictable, at Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (a driven Felicity Jones) in pivotal moments at Harvard Law School and a crucial discrimination case. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content. 2 hours. CG16.
B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. CG16, RJ16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. RJ16, CG16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN Smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, anchored by their great performances, make this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love one of the best. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. RJ16, CG16.
D THE UPSIDE Unfunny jokes and lack of imagination waste stars Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in a failed comedy about a street-smart black man caring for a wealthy white paraplegic. Rated PG-13. Suggestive content, drug use. 2 hours, 6 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ VICE Christian Bale delivers a memorable performance as Dick Cheney in this free-wheeling, slanted and sometimes factually challenged portrait by director Adam McKay (“The Big Short”). Rated R. Profanity, some violent images. 2 hours, 12 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director. RJ16, CG16.