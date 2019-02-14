The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Adaptation of the Yukito Kishiro manga mixes animation, live action and violence, but it’s the story’s complicated heroine who appeals. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hour, 2 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ HAPPY DEATH DAY 2 U Sequel of time-looped slasher spoof moves its victim into parallel universes that permit character change, but loses some humor in the process. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Emotionally rich, moving adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel about a Harlem romance. Rated R. Strong profanity, some sexuality. 1 hour, 59 minutes. WH.
B ISN’T IT ROMANTIC? Enjoyable comedy in which Rebel Wilson suffers a head injury that turns her life into a romantic fantasy. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexual material, brief drug reference. 1 hour, 28 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
C AQUAMAN A charismatic Jason Momoa as the undersea superhero gets swamped by a ponderous script and special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, scenes of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B BUMBLEBEE Refreshing change-of-pace in the “Transformers” series features a winning Hailee Steinfeld, a more human feel, smaller scale and 1980s references. Rated PG. Sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B COLD PURSUIT Bloody, over-the-top action film has Liam Neeson as a Colorado snow plow operator avenging his son’s death by taking on a local crime boss (Tom Bateman). Rated R. Some profanity including sexual references, drug material, strong violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ A DOG’S WAY HOME Sugary, sentimental tale of a dog that crosses Colorado to reunite with her human family. Rated PG. Profanity, thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C ESCAPE ROOM Contestants invited to an elaborate escape room find it’s designed to kill them. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, terror/perilous action, violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16.
C GLASS Too many twists and misdirection leads to a fizzled completion of director M. Shyamalan’s superhero trilogy (“Unbreakable,” “Split”) despite stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic elements, bloody images, violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor. RJ16, CG16.
B THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART More of the fast, pop-culture-laden fun of the original, but without the first film’s welcome surprise of the new. Rated PG. Rude humor, mild action. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ MARY POPPINS RETURNS Emily Blunt is spot-on as the magical nanny who returns to save, with help from lamplighter Lin-Manuel Miranda, a dispirited adult Michael and his children. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, brief action. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16.
C+ MISS BALA Gina Rodriguez is underutilized in a routine crime drama that has her as a makeup artist caught in a drug war fight and playing both sides. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual and drug content, thematic material, sequences of gun violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE MULE Clint Eastwood shines as an octogenerian who finds himself a drug runner for a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief sexuality and nudity. 1 hour, 56 minutes. Sunday through Thursday. WH.
B THE PRODIGY Effective, economical thriller about a mother (Taylor Schilling) whose precocious son (Jackson Robert Scott) may also be a psychopath. Rated R. A sexual reference, brief graphic nudity, disturbing and bloody images, violence. 1 hour, 32 minutes. CG16, RJ16.B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. RJ16, CG16.A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. Nominated for Best Animated Feature. CG16.
D THE UPSIDE Unfunny jokes and lack of imagination waste stars Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in a failed comedy about a street-smart black man caring for a wealthy white paraplegic. Rated PG-13. Suggestive content, drug use. 2 hours, 6 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ VICE Christian Bale delivers a memorable performance as Dick Cheney in this free-wheeling, slanted and sometimes factually challenged portrait by director Adam McKay (“The Big Short”). Rated R. Profanity, some violent images. 2 hours, 12 minutes. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director. CG16.
C WHAT MEN WANT Taraji P. Henson’s appealing energy as a sports agent with the ability to read men’s minds can’t rescue a comedy mired in the obvious and conventional. Rated R. Profanity, frequent sexual content, some drug material. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPEC
IAL SCREENINGS
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM NT Latest episode in the anime series finds a powerful unicorn Gundam reappearing as a phoenix. 7 p.m. Tuesday (dubbed). RJ16.
MY FAIR LADY Restored version of the Oscar-winning 1964 film adaptation of the Broadway musical about a London flower seller (Audrey Hepburn) whose life changes when her speech does. 1 p.m. Sunday and 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.