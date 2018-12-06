The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR SCHINDLER’S LIST: 25TH ANNIVERSARY Director Steven Spielberg’s powerful 1993 Holocaust drama about German Oskar Schindler, who employed Jews in his factories to save them from concentration camps. Rated R. 3 hours, 16 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ CREED II Strong story of family legacy in an effective sequel that has fighter Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) taking on the son of the Soviet boxer who killed his father. Rated PG-13. Profanity, a scene of sensuality, sports action violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018) Charming artwork and a sweet message lifts new animation of classic Seuss story, featuring voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, far above 2000 live-action version. Rated PG. Brief rude humor. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
NR ELF Popular 2003 holiday film in which a human raised as a North Pole elf (Will Ferrell) sets out to find his real father. Rated PG. CG16.
B FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD Engaging, but overstuffed second film of the “Harry Potter” prequel finds Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies searching for an escaped, dangerous wizard on the eve of World War II. Rated PG-13. Sequences of fantasy action. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B THE FRONT RUNNER Compelling and relatively even-handed look at the sexual scandal and media coverage that forced Democratic candidate Gary Hart (Hugh Jacksman) to drop his 1988 presidential bid. Rated R. Profanity including sexual references. 1 hour, 53 minutes. RJ16.
C+ INSTANT FAMILY Uneven story with a surprisingly serious streak has Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg suddenly discovering life as parents when they agree to be foster parents for a teenager and her two siblings. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, some drug references. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C NIGHT SCHOOL Thin comedy about a diploma-less businessman (Kevin Hart) who goes back to night school to graduate. Rated PG-13. Profanity, frequent crude and sexual content, some drug references, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16.
C+ THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS Visually impressive and musically rich, but dramatically lacking fantasy that imagines Nutcracker owner Clara (an impressive Mackenzie Foy) on an adventure to unite the ballet’s fairylands. Rated PG. Some mild peril. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16.
B THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN Robert Redford continues to charm as an aging bank robber fighting time and avoiding the law. Features scenes filmed in Waco. Rated PG-13. Brief strong language. RJ16.
NR THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE A morgue worker finds herself trapped with a corpse that might be demon-possessed. Rated R. Gruesome images and terror. CG16, RJ16.
B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ ROBIN HOOD (2018) Youthful, action-filled and free-wheeling Robin Hood origin story with Taron Egerton as the title character. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive references, extended sequences of violence and action. 1 hour, 56 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN Smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, anchored by their great performances, make this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love one of the best. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B WIDOWS Viola Davis is riveting as a criminal’s widow who assembles a female crew to push back when their husbands’ rivals try to muscle them over debts and deals. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual content and nudity, violence. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
HOME ALONE 1990 comedy about a boy(Macauley Culkin) left behind on a family Christmas tripwho tries to foil burglars attempting to rob his home. Friday. WH.
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION The Griswold family survives a holiday of epic fails in this 1898 comedy. Saturday through Wednesday. WH.
MIRAI Animated Japanese feature about a four-year-old who finds his younger sister can travel through time. 12:55 p.m. Saturday (dubbed). CG16.
BUTTONS: A NEW MUSICAL FILM Two mysterious strangers (Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury) change the lives of two 19th century orphans. 12:55 p.m. Saturday RJ16.
WHITE CHRISTMAS Iconic 1954 holiday film featuring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as singers who, with a performing sisters act, plan a Christmas salute to their wartime commander. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday RJ16.
JIM HENSON’S HOLIDAY SPECIAL Remastered television specials “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” and “The Bells Of Fraggle Rock,” with puppets created by Jim Henson. 7 p.m. Monday and 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 16. RJ16.
GEORGE TAKEI’S ALLEGIANCE TO BROADWAY George Takei’s stage musical about a Japanese-American family during World War II. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. RJ16.
NEVER ENDING MAN: HAYAO MIYAZAKI Documentary on famed Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 18 (subtitled). RJ16.