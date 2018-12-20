The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C AQUAMAN A charismatic Jason Momoa as the undersea superhero gets swamped by a ponderous script and special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, scenes of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 23 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B BUMBLEBEE Refreshing change-of-pace in the “Transformers” series features a winning Hailee Steinfeld, a more human feel, smaller scale and 1980s references. Rated PG. Sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS Strong performances by Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart and Margot Robbie as Elizabeth add life to a familiar story of their rivalry for the throne in 16th century England. Rated PG-13. Sexuality, some violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. CG16.
C+ SECOND ACT Jennifer Lopez fans will find her in top form in this otherwise cliched comedy about a young businesswoman faking a college education she doesn’t have. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual references. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C WELCOME TO MARWEN Well-intended but tonally off story of a traumatized beating victim (Steve Corell), who creates a fantasy village populated by dolls to cope with his memory loss. Rated PG-13. Profanity, brief suggestive content, thematic material, some disturbing images, scenes of fantasy violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ MARY POPPINS RETURNS Emily Blunt is spot-on as the magical nanny who returns to save, with help from lamplighter Lin-Manuel Miranda, a dispirited adult Michael and his children. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements, brief action. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ CREED II Strong story of family legacy in an effective sequel that has fighter Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) taking on the son of the Soviet boxer who killed his father. Rated PG-13. Profanity, a scene of sensuality, sports action violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018) Charming artwork and a sweet message lifts new animation of classic Seuss story, featuring voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, far above 2000 live-action version. Rated PG. Brief rude humor. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ INSTANT FAMILY Uneven story with a surprisingly serious streak has Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg suddenly discovering life as parents when they agree to be foster parents for a teenager and her two siblings. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, some drug references. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16.
C MORTAL ENGINES Visually rich, but bloated, tired dystopian film about the resistance to a city-devouring mechanical metropolis. Rated PG-13. Scenes of futuristic action and violence. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE MULE Clint Eastwood shines as an octogenerian who finds himself a drug runner for a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief sexuality and nudity. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL Re-release of “Deadpool 2,” edited to a PG-13 rating. Profanity, crude sexual content, brief drug material, intense sequences of violence and action. 2 hours, 13 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.