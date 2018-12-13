The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C MORTAL ENGINES Visually rich, but bloated, tired dystopian film about the resistance to a city-devouring mechanical metropolis. Rated PG-13. Scenes of futuristic action and violence. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE MULE Clint Eastwood shines as an octogenerian who finds himself a drug runner for a Mexican cartel. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief sexuality and nudity. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL Re-release of “Deadpool 2,” edited to a PG-13 rating and framed as. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content, brief drug material, intense sequences of violence and action. 2 hours, 13 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Inventive animation and fresh storytelling combine for a multi-universe adventure featuring five Spider-, well, beings. Rated PG. Mild profanity, thematic elements, frenetic sequences of animated action and violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
C BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Routine, disappointingly bland bio-pic on rock star Freddie Mercury, despite Rami Malek’s mesmerizing turn as Mercury. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, drug use. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ CREED II Strong story of family legacy in an effective sequel that has fighter Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) taking on the son of the Soviet boxer who killed his father. Rated PG-13. Profanity, a scene of sensuality, sports action violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018) Charming artwork and a sweet message lifts new animation of classic Seuss story, featuring voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, far above 2000 live-action version. Rated PG. Brief rude humor. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD Engaging, but overstuffed second film of the “Harry Potter” prequel finds Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies searching for an escaped, dangerous wizard on the eve of World War II. Rated PG-13. Sequences of fantasy action. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ INSTANT FAMILY Uneven story with a surprisingly serious streak has Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg suddenly discovering life as parents when they agree to be foster parents for a teenager and her two siblings. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, thematic elements, some drug references. 1 hour, 59 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS Visually impressive and musically rich, but dramatically lacking fantasy that imagines Nutcracker owner Clara (an impressive Mackenzie Foy) on an adventure to unite the ballet’s fairylands. Rated PG. Some mild peril. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16.
B THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN Robert Redford continues to charm as an aging bank robber fighting time and avoiding the law. Features scenes filmed in Waco. Rated PG-13. Brief strong language. RJ16.
B RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET Charming chemistry between voice actors John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman carries this animated fantasy of a videogame character (Ralph) loose on an adventure on the Internet. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ ROBIN HOOD (2018) Youthful, action-filled and free-wheeling Robin Hood origin story with Taron Egerton as the title character. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive references, extended sequences of violence and action. 1 hour, 56 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN Smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, anchored by their great performances, make this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love one of the best. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
B WIDOWS Viola Davis is riveting as a criminal’s widow who assembles a female crew to push back when their husbands’ rivals try to muscle them over debts and deals. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual content and nudity, violence. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.