The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C+ CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Good-natured, but conventional Disney live action/CGI hybrid about a fictitious Christopher Robin who eases midlife ennui with a visit to Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood. Rated PG. Some action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C THE DARKEST MINDS Stale teen dystopia that has young survivors with special powers uniting against, well, whatever. Been there, done that. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
NR DEATH OF A NATION Political frothing from Dinesh D’Souza equating Trump with Lincoln in fight against racist Democratic party. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A EIGHTH GRADE Elsie Fisher’s fresh performance as an eighth grader advancing to high school and director Bo Burnham’s clear-eyed script add up for more than a winning coming-of-age story. Rated R. Profanity, sexual material. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME Uneasy combination of humor and strong violence undercuts this comedy about girlfriends (Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon) trying to foil assassins trailing an ex-boyfriend. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual material, graphic nudity, violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Latest Marvel superhero film delivers large entertainment thanks to humor, action and a refreshing non-epic scale. Rated PG-13. Sci-fi action violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE EQUALIZER 2 Violent guilty pleasure that has Denzel Washington returning as a special ops-trained solo vigilante. Rated R. Profanity, some drug content, brutal violence throughout. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B THE FIRST PURGE Subject and theme dominate thin script-writing in the fourth “Purge” film that shows the ultra-violent event’s start as a regional test case. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality, drug use, frequent strong disturbing violence. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16.
C+ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION More of the same sharp animation and predictable humor as Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) goes on a cruise for a vacation break. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
A INCREDIBLES 2 The sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated superhero action-comedy wins again with a story that’s as much about a family pulling together as superpowers and villains. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, action sequences. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JURASSIC PARK: FALLEN KINGDOM Entertaining summer action fluff, even if everything — escaping-dinosaurs-plot, characters, big action/special effects set-pieces — is all-too-familiar. Rated PG-13. Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN Infectious, star-studded summer fluff that’s prequel and sequel to the original story of a woman and the three possible fathers of her daughter, set at the daughter’s opening of her Greek hotel. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive material. 1 hour, 54 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT Tom Cruise in eye-popping stunts and fast-paced action in foreign locales still deliver in the latest, plot-optional “Mission: Impossible” installment. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, intense sequences of action, violence. 2 hours, 7 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B OCEAN’S 8 An all-female crew aims at a high-stakes jewelry theft, but despite an A-list cast led by Sandra Bullock, there’s little sense of danger or failure. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content, drug use. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16.
C+ SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO Grim sequel finds violence trumps values as a CIA agent (Josh Brolin) and undercover Mexican cartel lawyer (Benicio del Toro) trigger a cartel war to impede terrorist smuggling. Rated R. Profanity, bloody images, strong violence. 2 hours, 3 minutes. RJ16.
B SKYSCRAPER Duane Johnson is a security consultant on a 220-story-tall building when terrorists attack its billionaire owner. ‘Nuff said. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sequences of gun violence and action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B SORRY TO BOTHER YOU Provocative, funny, but overstuffed social comedy about a black man (Lakeith Stanfield) climbing the corporate ladder. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use. 1 hour, 45 minutes. CG16.
B TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES Funny, kid-friendly spoof of superhero movies with television’s Teen Titans trying to get a film project. Rated PG. Rude humor, action. 1 hour, 24 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB Increasingly implausible thriller about online gamers who find themselves trapped by a sinister operator killing off those not following his instructions. Rated R. Profanity, sexual references, some disturbing violence. 1 hour, 28 minutes. RJ16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
BRING IT ON Kristen Dunst and Gabrielle Union head rival cheerleading squads going head-to-head in championship competition in this 2000 feature film. Rated PG-13. WH.
SAILOR MOON SUPERS Third “Sailor Moon” feature with previously unscreened related short. 1 hour, 15 minutes. 12:55 p.m. Saturday (dubbed) and 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). RJ16.
THE BIG LEBOWSKI 20th anniversary screening of cult favorite Coen Brothers film about a rambling search for a rug destroyer. 2 and 7 p.m Sunday and Wednesday. RJ16.