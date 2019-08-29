The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR AFTER THE WEDDING A woman (Michelle Williams) seeking funds for her orphanage attends a wedding at the request of a donor (Julianne Moore) with unanticipated consequences. Rated PG. Some strong profanity, thematic material. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16.
NR BENNETT’S WAR An injured Army veteran attempts to save his father’s farm by motocross racing. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 35 minutes. CG16.
C DON’T LET GO Engaging acting from David Oyelowo and Storm Reid can’t quite cover the plot holes as a detective gets a mysterious call from a murdered niece and works to prevent her death. Rated R. Profanity, bloody images, violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. CG16.
Also showing
D ANGEL HAS FALLEN Flat, muddled action thriller has ex-Secret Service agent (Gerard Butler) on the run after a presidential assassination attempt. Rated R. Frequent profanity, violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE ANGRY BIRDS 2 Light-hearted, jokey tone makes an entertaining sequel as birds and pigs unite against an aerial threat. Rated PG. Rude humor, action. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN Dog POV story about a wanna-be race car driver and his dog desiring reincarnation as a human. Tissues-time for dog owners. Rated PG. Thematic material. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
B BLINDED BY THE LIGHT Buoyant story of a working-class British-Pakistani teen (Viveik Kalra) who finds his passion and poetry in the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen. Rated PG-13. Profanity including some ethnic slurs, thematic material. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD Mishmash of a script leaves live-action adaptation of animated series “Dora the Explorer” lost in both city and jungle. Rated PG. Some impolite humor, action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff — sorry — of the “Fast & Furious” action series finds stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Hard not to surpass F&F’s stuntwork, but they try. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED Pulse-racing sequel finds four female high school students scuba-diving in a sunken Mayan city inhabited by giant blind sharks. Rated PG-13. Some bloody images, brief rude gestures, creature-related violence and terror. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B GOOD BOYS Somewhat sweet and good-natured if raunchy comedy about innocent tweens scheming to get into a neighborhood kissing party. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, all involving teens. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE LION KING Live action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated musical shows that lifelike realism doesn’t create emotional heft. Rated PG. Some thematic events, sequences of violence and peril. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B MIDSOMMAR A visit to a Swedish midsummer folk festival turns from sunny, surrealistic unease to a nightmare of bloody violence. Rated R. Profanity, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, disturbing ritualistic violence and grisly images. 2 hours, 27 minutes. CG16.
B ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Two actors (Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio) skirt the fringe of success — and the Manson family — in a fading late ‘60s Hollywood. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug use, some strong graphic violence. RJ16.
C OVERCOMER Thin, sometimes preachy story about a reluctant cross country coach in a small town who rediscovers his spark in training a talented female runner. Rated PG. Some thematic elements. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON Sweet, soulful tale of a boy with Downs Syndrome who runs away from his residential center to become a professional wrestler. Rated PG-13. Frequent profanity, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B READY OR NOT Samara Weaving shines as a bride hunted by her rich, prospective in-laws in a bloody post-nuptial game of survival. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some drug use, bloody images, violence. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK Moderately creepy adaptation of Alvin Schwartz’s book series with teenagers trapped by the stories in a book found in an abandoned mansion. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, brief sexual references, thematic elements, disturbing images, terror and violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME — Extended Cut An appealing Tom Holland provides a winning freshness as the Spider-Man franchise moves to a London-based adventure. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, brief suggestive comments, sci-fi violence. 2 hours, 13 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A TOY STORY 4 A new owner for some of “Toy Story’s” beloved characters plus new toys and top-notch animation make No. 4 a worthy follow to the three before it. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE? Cate Blanchett shines as a prickly architect and mother skating on the edge of middle-aged breakdown. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, drug material. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGSLAWRENCE OF ARABIA Screening of David Lean’s 1962 epic about British Army officer T.E. Lawrence and his leadership of Arab fighters in World War I. 1 p.m. Sunday and 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.