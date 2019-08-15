The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 Light-hearted, jokey tone makes an entertaining sequel as birds and pigs unite against an aerial threat. Rated PG. Rude humor, action. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B BLINDED BY THE LIGHT Buoyant story of a working-class British-Pakistani teen (Viveik Kalra) who finds his passion and poetry in the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen. Rated PG-13. Profanity including some ethnic slurs, thematic material. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ THE FAREWELL Awkwafina delivers a nuanced performance as a young Chinese-American conflicted by a family decision to use a wedding as a get-together for a grandmother unaware she’s dying. Rated PG. Brief profanity, thematic material, some smoking. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16.
B 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED Pulse-racing sequel finds four female high school students scuba-diving in a sunken Mayan city inhabited by giant blind sharks. Rated PG-13. Some bloody images, brief rude gestures, creature-related violence and terror. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B GOOD BOYS Somewhat sweet and good-natured if raunchy comedy about innocent tweens scheming to get into a neighborhood kissing party. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, all involving teens. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE? Cate Blanchett shines as a prickly architect and mother skating on the edge of middle-aged breakdown. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, drug material. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
C ALADDIN Live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has solid acting (particularly Will Smith and Naomi Scott), but Guy Ritchie’s direction is a live mess. Rated PG. Some action/peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16.
C THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN Dog POV story about a wanna-be race car driver and his dog desiring reincarnation as a human. Tissues-time for dog owners. Rated PG. Thematic material. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
B BRIAN BANKS Compelling story of a young black man’s fight to overturn a rape conviction. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic content and related images. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD Mishmash of a script leaves live-action adaptation of animated series “Dora the Explorer” lost in both city and jungle. Rated PG. Some impolite humor, action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff — sorry — of the “Fast & Furious” action series finds stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Hard not to surpass F&F’s stuntwork, but they try. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C THE KITCHEN Choppy, tonally jumbled story of three criminal wives (Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elizabeth Moss) who carve out their part of the action in 1970s New York. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual content, violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE LION KING Live action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated musical shows that lifelike realism doesn’t create emotional heft. Rated PG. Some thematic events, sequences of violence and peril. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Two actors (Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio) skirt the fringe of success — and the Manson family — in a fading late ‘60s Hollywood. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug use, some strong graphic violence. CG16, RJ16.