The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN Dog POV story about a wanna-be race car driver and his dog desiring reincarnation as a human. Tissues-time for dog owners. Rated PG. Thematic material. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
B BRIAN BANKS Compelling story of a young black man’s fight to overturn a rape conviction. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic content and related images. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE Documentary about the South Korean boy band BTS. Unrated. CG16.
D DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD Mishmash of a script leaves live-action adaptation of animated series “Dora the Explorer” lost in both city and jungle. Rated PG. Some impolite humor, action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C THE KITCHEN Choppy, tonally jumbled story of three criminal wives (Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elizabeth Moss) who carve out their part of the action in 1970s New York. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual content, violence. 1 hour, 43 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK Moderately creepy adaptation of Alvin Schwartz’s book series with teenagers trapped by the stories in a book found in an abandoned mansion. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, brief sexual references, thematic elements, disturbing images, terror and violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
C ALADDIN Live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has solid acting (particularly Will Smith and Naomi Scott), but Guy Ritchie’s direction is a live mess. Rated PG. Some action/peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16.
B CRAWL Tight, tense, short action movie about a woman and her father trapped in an alligator-infested house during a hurricane. Rated R. Brief profanity, bloody creature violence. 1 hour, 28 minutes. CG16.
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff — sorry — of the “Fast & Furious” action series finds stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Hard to surpass F&F’s stuntwork, but they try. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ THE LION KING Live action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated musical shows that lifelike realism doesn’t create emotional heft. Rated PG. Some thematic events, sequences of violence and peril. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Two actors (Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio) skirt the fringe of success — and the Manson family — in a fading late ‘60s Hollywood. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug use, some strong graphic violence. CG16, RJ16.
B THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 Solid sequel finds the cats and dogs dealing with new humans and perceived perilous challenges. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16.
B SPIDER-MAN; FAR FROM HOME An appealing Tom Holland provides a winning freshness as the Spider-Man franchise moves to a London-based adventure. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, brief suggestive comments, sci-fi violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A TOY STORY 4 A new owner for some of “Toy Story’s” beloved characters plus new toys and top-notch animation make No. 4 a worthy follow to the three before it. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
WOODSTOCK: THE DIRECTOR’S CUT Extended version of 1970 documentary about the landmark 1969 rock concert near Woodstock, N.Y. 7 p.m. Thursday. CG16, RJ16.
HELLO, DOLLY! 50th anniversary screening of the Broadway musical’s film adaptation starring Barbra Streisand. 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT A British man of Pakistani descent finds personal meaning in the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen. 7 p.m. Monday. CG16, RJ16.
MILLENNIUM ACTRESS Restoration of 2001 animated feature about a successful but reclusive actress and the mysterious man in her past. 7 p.m. Tuesday (subtitled) and Aug. 19 (dubbed). RJ16.
RIFFTRAX LIVE: GIANT SPIDER INVASION The satirical Rifftrax crew comment on the 1975 sci-fi film about a Wisconsin community terrorized by the title event after a meteorite strikes nearby. 7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. RJ16.