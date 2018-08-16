The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B ALPHA Visually impressive, occasionally sentimental story of a wounded Ice Age boy who befriends a wounded wolf that becomes a companion. Rated PG-13. Some intense peril. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B CRAZY RICH ASIANS A sterling all-Asian cast gives a fresh feel to a romantic comedy about a New York professor who finds her fiance is super-rich and well-connected in Singapore society. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
C MILE 22 Loud, jangly and confusing action film about a secret counterterrorism group (led by Mark Wahlberg) escorting a man with nuclear secrets to asylum. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 35 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR PANDAS IMAX documentary on efforts to help Chinese pandas bred in captivity survive in the wild. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. CG16.
Also showing
B ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Latest Marvel superhero film delivers large entertainment thanks to humor, action and a refreshing non-epic scale. Rated PG-13. Sci-fi action violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ BLACKKKLANSMAN Director Spike Lee’s blistering, entertaining, provocative, irritating and sometimes heavy handed account of a black police officer (John David Washington) infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan’s Colorado Springs chapter in 1979. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, disturbing and violent material. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16.
C+ CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Good-natured, but conventional Disney live action/CGI hybrid about a fictitious Christopher Robin who eases midlife ennui with a visit to Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood. Rated PG. Some action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C THE DARKEST MINDS Stale teen dystopia that has young survivors with special powers uniting against, well, whatever. Been there, done that. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
D DEATH OF A NATION Political frothing from Dinesh D’Souza equating Trump with Lincoln in fight against racist Democratic party. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16.
C+ DOG DAYS Scruffy, scattered comedy that weaves several storylines, some romantic, involving dog owners and their dogs, Rated PG. Profanity, rude and suggestive content. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE EQUALIZER 2 Violent guilty pleasure that has Denzel Washington returning as a special ops-trained solo vigilante. Rated R. Profanity, some drug content, brutal violence throughout. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16.
C+ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION More of the same sharp animation and predictable humor as Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) goes on a cruise for a vacation break. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A INCREDIBLES 2 The sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated superhero action-comedy wins again with a story that’s as much about a family pulling together as superpowers and villains. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, action sequences. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JURASSIC PARK: FALLEN KINGDOM Entertaining summer action fluff, even if everything — escaping-dinosaurs-plot, characters, big action/special effects set-pieces — is all-too-familiar. Rated PG-13. Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16.
B MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN Infectious, star-studded summer fluff that’s prequel and sequel to the original story of a woman and the three possible fathers of her daughter, set at the daughter’s opening of her Greek hotel. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive material. 1 hour, 54 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE MEG Summer’s latest silly shark film goes big with giant killer shark, special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, bloody images, action and peril. 1 hour, 53 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT Tom Cruise in eye-popping stunts and fast-paced action in foreign locales still deliver in the latest, plot-optional “Mission: Impossible” installment. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, intense sequences of action, violence. 2 hours, 7 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D SLENDER MAN Dull, generic horror movie that wastes its inspiration as an Internet meme of sinister, thin humanlike figure. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic elements, disturbing images, sequences of terror. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME Uneasy combination of humor and strong violence undercuts this comedy about girlfriends (Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon) trying to foil assassins trailing an ex-boyfriend. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual material, graphic nudity, violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE BEATLES: YELLOW SUBMARINE The Beatles’ celebrated 1968 animated fantasy about a Blue Meanies attack on Pepperland set to Beatles songs. Friday through Sunday. WH.
ELVIS’ ‘68 COMEBACK SPECIAL Rebroadcast of Elvis Presley’s famed Dec. 3, 1968 television special, with added background. 7:30 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
AN INTERVIEW WITH GOD A journalist struggling with personal choices lands a life-changing interview with a man who claims he’s God. 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. RJ16.