The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR A.X.L. A boy bonds with a robotic dog and fights military scientists to keep him. Rated PG. Some profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements, sci-fi action and peril. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN Interwoven stories of fathers and forgiveness, featuring a refugee, a prisoner and a daughter with a secret. Rated PG-13. Mature thematic content involving violence and disturbing images, some drug material. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16.
D THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS Gruesome attempt at comedy by Jim Henson Company that sets a murder investigation in a half-human, half-puppet, all crude world. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong crude and sexual content, some drug material. 1 hour, 31 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
Also showing
B ALPHA Visually impressive, occasionally sentimental story of a wounded Ice Age boy who befriends a wounded wolf that becomes a companion. Rated PG-13. Some intense peril. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Latest Marvel film delivers large entertainment thanks to humor, action and a refreshing non-epic scale. Rated PG-13. Sci-fi action violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16.
B+ BLACKKKLANSMAN Director Spike Lee’s blistering, entertaining, provocative, irritating and sometimes heavy handed account of a black police officer (John David Washington) infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan’s Colorado Springs chapter in 1979. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, disturbing and violent material. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16.
C+ CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Good-natured, but conventional Disney live action/CGI hybrid about a fictitious Christopher Robin who eases midlife ennui with a visit to Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood. Rated PG. Some action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B CRAZY RICH ASIANS A sterling all-Asian cast gives a fresh feel to a romantic comedy about a New York professor who finds her fiance is super-rich and well-connected in Singapore society. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
B THE EQUALIZER 2 Violent guilty pleasure that has Denzel Washington returning as a special ops-trained solo vigilante. Rated R. Profanity, some drug content, brutal violence throughout. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16.
C+ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION More of the same sharp animation and predictable humor as Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) goes on a cruise for a vacation break. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A INCREDIBLES 2 The sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated superhero action-comedy wins again with a story that’s as much about a family pulling together as superpowers and villains. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, action sequences. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JURASSIC PARK: FALLEN KINGDOM Summer action fluff, even if everything — escaping-dinosaurs-plot, characters, big action/special effects set-pieces — is familiar. Rated PG-13. Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16.
B MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN Infectious, star-studded summer fluff that’s prequel and sequel to the original story of a woman and the three possible fathers of her daughter, set at the daughter’s opening of her Greek hotel. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive material. 1 hour, 54 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE MEG Summer’s latest silly shark film goes big with giant killer shark, special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, bloody images, action and peril. 1 hour, 53 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C MILE 22 Loud, jangly and confusing action film about a secret counterterrorism group (led by Mark Wahlberg) escorting a man with nuclear secrets to asylum. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 35 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT Tom Cruise in eye-popping stunts and fast-paced action in foreign locales still deliver in the latest, plot-optional “Mission: Impossible” installment. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, intense sequences of action, violence. 2 hours, 7 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D SLENDER MAN Dull, generic horror movie that wastes its inspiration as an Internet meme of sinister, thin humanlike figure. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic elements, disturbing images, sequences of terror. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME Uneasy combination of humor and strong violence undercuts this comedy about girlfriends (Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon) trying to foil assassins trailing an ex-boyfriend. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual material, graphic nudity, violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY IMAX version of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi epic about a secret mission to follow a mysterious space object, in a limited showing. Rated PG. CG16.
THE BREAKFAST CLUB 1985 “Brat Pack” film about an eclectic group of high school students sentenced tp Saturday morning detention. Friday through Sunday. WH.
WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? Moving documentary of the work and legacy of children’s advocate and public television personality Fred Rogers. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.
RIFFTRAX LIVE: KRULL The Rifftrax crew bring their comic commentary to the 1983 sci-fi adventure “Krull.” 12:55 p.m. Saturday. RJ16.
SOUTH PACIFIC 1958 film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about romance and relationships on a Pacific Ocean island during World War II. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. RJ16.
RUDY 25th anniversary screening of inspirational film about plucky “Rudy” Ruettiger, who set his sights on making the University of Notre Dame University football team. 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 2. RJ16.