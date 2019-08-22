The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
D ANGEL HAS FALLEN Flat, muddled action thriller has ex-Secret Service agent (Gerard Butler) on the run after a presidential assassination attempt. Rated R. Frequent profanity, violence. 1 hour, 54 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR OVERCOMER A reluctant cross country coach in a small town finds hope in the example of a talented female runner. Rated PG. Some thematic elements. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON A boy with Downs Syndrome runs away from his residential center to become a professional wrestler. Rated PG-13. Frequent profanity, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16.
B READY OR NOT Samara Weaving shines as a bride hunted by her rich, prospective in-laws in a bloody post-nuptial game of survival. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some drug use, bloody images, violence. CG16, RJ16, WH.
Also showing
B THE ANGRY BIRDS 2 Light-hearted, jokey tone makes an entertaining sequel as birds and pigs unite against an aerial threat. Rated PG. Rude humor, action. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN Dog POV story about a wanna-be race car driver and his dog desiring reincarnation as a human. Tissues-time for dog owners. Rated PG. Thematic material. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
B BLINDED BY THE LIGHT Buoyant story of a working-class British-Pakistani teen (Viveik Kalra) who finds his passion and poetry in the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen. Rated PG-13. Profanity including some ethnic slurs, thematic material. 1 hour, 54 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD Mishmash of a script leaves live-action adaptation of animated series “Dora the Explorer” lost in both city and jungle. Rated PG. Some impolite humor, action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ THE FAREWELL Awkwafina delivers a nuanced performance as a young Chinese-American conflicted by a family decision to use a wedding as a get-together for a grandmother unaware she’s dying. Rated PG. Brief profanity, thematic material, some smoking. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16.
C+ FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW Workable spinoff — sorry — of the “Fast & Furious” action series finds stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham paired to fight a cyber opponent (Idris Elba) and a lethal virus. Hard to surpass F&F’s stuntwork, but they try. Rated PG-13. Some strong profanity, suggestive material, prolonged sequences of action and violence. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED Pulse-racing sequel finds four female high school students scuba-diving in a sunken Mayan city inhabited by giant blind sharks. Rated PG-13. Some bloody images, brief rude gestures, creature-related violence and terror. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B GOOD BOYS Somewhat sweet and good-natured if raunchy comedy about innocent tweens scheming to get into a neighborhood kissing party. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, all involving teens. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE LION KING Live action adaptation of the beloved Disney animated musical shows that lifelike realism doesn’t create emotional heft. Rated PG. Some thematic events, sequences of violence and peril. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Two actors (Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio) skirt the fringe of success — and the Manson family — in a fading late ‘60s Hollywood. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, drug use, some strong graphic violence. CG16, RJ16.