The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B+ AVENGERS: END GAME Super-sized, warm-hearted if occasionally sad follow to “Infinity War” and wind-up of Marvel’s 22 years of superhero films. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sci-fi violence and action. RJ16, CG16, WH.
NR FAMILY Workaholic businesswoman (Taylor Schilling) finds herself saddled with babysitting a niece (Bryn Vale) determined to become a Juggalo. Rated R. Profanity, some sexual content, drug use. 1 hour, 23 minutes. CG16.
Also showing
C AFTER Cliched teen romance about a dutiful college freshman (Josephine Langford) who falls for a charismatic, but mysterious rebel. Rated PG-13. Sexual content, some partying. 1 hour, 46 minutes. RJ16.
C BREAKTHROUGH Predictable, if moving faith-based story of a boy’s miraculous recovery from drowning attributed to his mother’s faith and supporters’ prayers. Rated PG. Thematic content including peril. 1 hour, 56 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ CAPTAIN MARVEL So-so debut of first female-led Marvel superhero movie stalls with average script and directing, despite strong cast. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA A modern interpretation of the Mexican legend of a spectral “crying woman” disappoints due to choppiness, sloppy writing and horror movie cliches. Rated R. Violence and terror. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ DUMBO Director Tim Burton’s live-action take on the 1940 animated Disney classic about a flying elephant captures the elephant’s winsomeness while adding a sly dig at corporate exploitation. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, some thematic elements, peril/action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Sweet close to animated trilogy about a boy and his dragon finds both growing up. Rated PG. Some mild rude humor, adventure action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
NR KALANK Romantic drama set in 1944 India and starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Not rated. 2 hours, 50 minutes. CG16.
C+ LITTLE Marsai Martin shines as the young version of a toxic, hard-driving executive (Regina Hall) hexed into sudden teens before an important corporate meeting. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive content. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B MISSING LINK Impressive animation, well-rounded characters and humor still fall short in uneven story about a 19th century explorer and a Bigfoot traveling around the world. Rated PG. Mild rude humor, action/peril. 1 hour, 35 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B PENGUINS Disneynature documentary about the life of an Adelie penguin named, at least for movie purposes, Steve. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. 1 hour, 16 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ PET SEMATARY Workable, but slightly disappointing remake of 1989 Stephen King horror movie relies on familiar genre tropes more than gradual build of terror. Rated R. Some profanity, bloody images, horror violence. RJ16, CG16.
B SHAZAM! An appealing young cast, charm and heart lift this superhero movie above the pack of its action-dependent peers. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, intense sequences of action. CG16, RJ16, WH.
NR UNPLANNED Story of Texan Abby Johnson and her conversion from Planned Parenthood clinic manager in Bryan to pro-life activist. Rated R. Some disturbing/bloody images. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16.
B US Chilling follow-up to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” has a family terrorized by a destructive mirror family. Rated R. Profanity, terror, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16.
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
KINGDOM MEN RISING Pastor and author Tony Evans takes a faith-based look at contemporary masculinity. 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. RJ16.
BROADWAY HD: “42ND STREET” Theatre Royal production of the iconic Broadway musical about a tap-dancing showgirl promoted to lead actress. 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
HUMAN FLOW Documentary on the global refugee crisis. Rated PG-13. Thematic material including a disturbing image. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.