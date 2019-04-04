The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR THE BEST OF ENEMIES A civil rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan leader grapple over school desegegration in 1971 North Carolina. Rated PG-13. Racial epithets, a suggestive reference, thematic material, some violence. CG16.
B THE MUSTANG An intense Matthias Schoenaerts provides the emotional power in a story of an anti-social prisoner changed by a horse training project. Rated R. Profanity, drug content, some violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16.
C+ PET SEMATARY Workable, but slightly disappointing remake of 1989 Stephen King horror movie relies on familiar genre tropes more than gradual build of terror. Rated R. Some profanity, bloody images, horror violence. RJ16, CG16.
B SHAZAM! An appealing young cast, charm and heart lift this superhero movie above the pack of its action-dependent peers. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, intense sequences of action. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
C THE BEACH BUM Plenty of drugs, sex and sleaze infuse the life of a Florida Keys slacker poet (a colorful Matthew McConaughey), which is entertaining until it’s not. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong sexual content, nudity, pervasive drug and alcohol use. 1 hour, 35 minutes. CG16.
C+ CAPTAIN MARVEL So-so debut of first female-led Marvel superhero movie stalls with average script and directing, despite strong cast. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B+ DUMBO Director Tim Burton’s live-action take on the 1940 animated Disney classic about a flying elephant captures the elephant’s winsomeness while adding a sly dig at corporate exploitation. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, some thematic elements, peril/action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C FIVE FEET APART Illness separates young lovers by the title distance, but a schmaltzy finale undoes a passable teen romance. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements. RJ16, CG16.
B+ GLORIA BELL Julianne Moore captivates as a middle-aged divorcee out for happiness on her own terms. Rated R. Profanity, sexuality, nudity, some drug use. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16.
A GREEN BOOK Entertaining yet compelling story of a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white driver (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the Jim Crow South. Rated PG-13. Profanity including racial epithets, suggestive material, thematic elements, smoking, some violence. 2 hours, 10 minutes. Winner of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor. RJ16.
B HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Sweet close to animated trilogy about a boy and his dragon finds both growing up. Rated PG. Some mild rude humor, adventure action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART More of the fast, pop-culture-laden fun of the original, but without the first film’s welcome surprise of the new. Rated PG. Rude humor, mild action. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16.
C NO MANCHES FRIDA 2 An ex-con coach juggles a wedding-shy fiance and having to save his high school with a victory. Rated R. Sexual content, teen drinking. CG16.
B+ A STAR IS BORN ENCORE 12 extra minutes of music is added to this familiar Hollywood story of diverging celebrity and love featuring a smouldering chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality and nudity, substance abuse. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
A THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD Director Peter Jackson’s documentary on World War I, created from restored, colored and audio-supplemented vintage footage. Regular and 3-D versions. CG16.
C TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL A family reunion leads to an unexpected funeral where family secrets may be revealed, all for laughs. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content, frequent drug references. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR UNPLANNED Story of Texan Abby Johnson and her conversion from Planned Parenthood clinic manager in Bryan to pro-life activist. Rated R. Some disturbing/bloody images. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B US Chilling follow-up to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” has a family terrorized by a destructive mirror family. Rated R. Profanity, terror, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C WONDER PARK A young girl brings an amusement park back to life, but this animated feature could use more of her imagination and creativity. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements and action. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
THE MAN WHO KILLED DON QUIXOTE Adam Driver stars as an ad director forced to look at the consequences of a past film after his encounter with a Spanish villager who imagines himself Don Quixote. 7 p.m. WednesdayRJ16.
HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE 15th anniversary screening of the Studio Ghibli animated feature about a girl caught in a feud between a wizard and a witch. 12:55 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday (dubbed), 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). RJ16.
NOAH Sight & Sound Theatre’s stage adaptation of the Biblical story of Noah and the Flood. 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:55 p.m. April 13. RJ16.