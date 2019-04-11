The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR AFTER A dutiful college freshman (Josephine Langford) finds her world shaken by a charismatic, but mysterious rebel. Rated PG-13. Sexual content, some partying. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D HELLBOY Reboot of comic book franchise about the monster-hunting monster Hellboy with new actor, director and style fails to deliver more than incoherent, gory violence. Rated R. Profanity, strong and frequent bloody violence and gore. 2 hours, 1 minute. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ LITTLE Marsai Martin shines as the young version of a toxic, hard-driving executive (Regina Hall) hexed into sudden teens before an important corporate meeting. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive content. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B MISSING LINK Impressive animation, well-rounded characters and humor still fall short in uneven story about a 19th century explorer and a Bigfoot traveling around the world. Rated PG. Mild rude humor, action/peril. 1 hour, 35 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B THE BEST OF ENEMIES A civil rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan leader grapple over school desegegration in 1971 North Carolina. Rated PG-13. Racial epithets, a suggestive reference, thematic material, some violence. CG16.
C+ CAPTAIN MARVEL So-so debut of first female-led Marvel superhero movie stalls with average script and directing, despite strong cast. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 4 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ DUMBO Director Tim Burton’s live-action take on the 1940 animated Disney classic about a flying elephant captures the elephant’s winsomeness while adding a sly dig at corporate exploitation. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, some thematic elements, peril/action. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C FIVE FEET APART Illness separates young lovers by the title distance, but a schmaltzy finale undoes a passable teen romance. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic elements. RJ16, CG16.
B HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Sweet close to animated trilogy about a boy and his dragon finds both growing up. Rated PG. Some mild rude humor, adventure action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
B THE MUSTANG An intense Matthias Schoenaerts provides the emotional power in a story of an anti-social prisoner changed by a horse training project. Rated R. Profanity, drug content, some violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16.
C+ PET SEMATARY Workable, but slightly disappointing remake of 1989 Stephen King horror movie relies on familiar genre tropes more than gradual build of terror. Rated R. Some profanity, bloody images, horror violence. RJ16, CG16.
B SHAZAM! An appealing young cast, charm and heart lift this superhero movie above the pack of its action-dependent peers. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual material, intense sequences of action. CG16, RJ16, WH.
A THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD Director Peter Jackson’s documentary on World War I, created from restored, colored and audio-supplemented vintage footage. Regular and 3-D versions. CG16.
C TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL A family reunion leads to an unexpected funeral where family secrets may be revealed, all for laughs. Rated PG-13. Profanity, crude sexual content, frequent drug references. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16.
NR UNPLANNED Story of Texan Abby Johnson and her conversion from Planned Parenthood clinic manager in Bryan to pro-life activist. Rated R. Some disturbing/bloody images. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B US Chilling follow-up to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” has a family terrorized by a destructive mirror family. Rated R. Profanity, terror, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C WONDER PARK A young girl brings an amusement park back to life, but this animated feature could use more of her imagination and creativity. Rated PG. Mild thematic elements and action. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
BEN HUR 60th anniversary screening of the 1959 epic starring Charlton Heston as a Jewish noble whose path crosses that of Jesus. 1 p.m. Sunday and 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
NOAH Sight & Sound Theatre’s stage adaptation of the biblical story of Noah and the flood. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. RJ16.
THE PILGRIM’S PROGRESS Animated adaptation of John Bunyan’s classical Christian allegory. 7 p.m. Thursday and 12:55 p.m. April 20. RJ16.
RIFFTRAX LIVE: OCTAMAN The Rifftrax comic commentary crew finds its latest laughs in the 1971 B-movie “Octaman.” 7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. April 20. RJ16.