The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR HELL FEST College students find a Halloween scare festival hides a serial murderer. Rated R. Profanity including sexual references, horror violence. 1 hour, 29 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR LITTLE WOMEN Modern retelling of the Louise May Alcott novel about four sisters and their mother. Rated PG-13. Some thematic elements, teen drinking. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C NIGHT SCHOOL More Tiffany Haddish, less Kevin Hart would have helped this thin comedy about a diploma-less businessman (Hart)who goes back to night school to graduate. Rated PG-13. Profanity, frequent crude and sexual content, some drug references, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B SMALLFOOT Clever, light-hearted animated feature has a young yeti stubbornly trying to prove the existence of humans. Rated PG. Rude humor, thematic elements, some action. 1 hour, 36 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
Also showing
C ASSASSINATION NATION Over-the-top fantasy, at turns preachy and highly violent, where high school girls take up arms after a hacker releases a small town’s secrets. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong sexual material, drug and alcohol use, disturbing violence — all involving teens. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16.
B+ BLACKKKLANSMAN Director Spike Lee’s blistering, entertaining, provocative and sometimes heavy handed account of a black police officer (John David Washington) infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan’s Colorado Springs chapter in 1979. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, disturbing and violent material. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16.
B CRAZY RICH ASIANS A sterling all-Asian cast gives a fresh feel to a romantic comedy about a New York professor who finds her fiance is super-rich and well-connected in Singapore society. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
C+ FAHRENHEIT 11/9 Provocative, but scattershot Michael Moore polemic that examines national issues and trends, including Democratic leadership, that led to the rise and presidential election of Donald Trump, plus his hope for the future. Rated R. Profanity, some disturbing images. 2 hours, 10 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION More of the same sharp animation and predictable humor as Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) goes on a cruise for a vacation break. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16.
C+ THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS Whimsy and scares mix with current special effects and old-school storytelling in this 1950s tale of a boy who finds the uncle taking him is a warlock. Rated PG-13. Rude language and humor, thematic elements including sorcery, scary images, some action. 1 hour, 45 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C LIFE ITSELF Director Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us”) fails, despite a talented cast, to create a compelling ode to life’s universal ups-and-downs as found in several stories crossing generations and countries. Rated R. Profanity including sexual references, brief drug use, some violent images. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE MEG Summer’s latest silly shark film goes big with giant killer shark, special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, bloody images, action and peril. 1 hour, 53 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B THE NUN Stylistically dark, but otherwise routine installment about a demonically possessed nun in the “Conjuring” horror series. Rated R. Disturbing/bloody images, terror, violence. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C PEPPERMINT Violent vigilante film about a mother (Jennifer Garner) who launches a one-woman war on the drug thugs who killed her husband and daughter. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong violence. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE PREDATOR Reboot of alien hunter “Predator” franchise finds an unsettling stew of graphic violence, crude humor, psychologically damaged soldiers and the equivalent of alien hounds. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual references, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B SEARCHING A father (John Cho) looks for his missing daughter through clues found on her laptop. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic content, some drug and sexual references. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C A SIMPLE FAVOR Inconsistent femme noir that finds Anna Kendrick finding fellow suburban mom Blake Lively has a dark, dangerous streak. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some graphic nude images, drug use, violence. 1 hour, 56 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION Inspiring, but predictable drama in which World War II POW survivor Louis Zamperini finds hope to his post-war trauma at a Billy Graham crusade. Rated PG-13. Thematic content, related disturbing images. 1 hour, 38 minutes. RJ16.
C+ WHITE BOY RICK Moderately depressing and entertaining account of a teenager’s growing involvement in drugs and crime in 1980s Detroit. Rated R. Frequent crude language, some sexual references, brief nudity, drug material, violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
TANGLED 2010 Disney animated feature inspired by the fairy tale of Rapunzel. Rated PG. CG16.
MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO 30th anniversary showing of Studio Ghibli animation about two Japanese children befriended by forest spirits. 12:55 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday (dubbed), 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). RJ16.
THE TRUMP PROPHECY A fireman hears God talk to him about America, Israel and the world. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.