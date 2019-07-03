The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades are from advance reviews; NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B MIDSOMMAR A visit to a Swedish midsummer folk festival turns from sunny, surrealistic unease to a nightmare of bloody violence. Rated R. Profanity, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, disturbing ritualistic violence and grisly images. 2 hours, 27 minutes. RJ16,CG16.
B SPIDER-MAN; FAR FROM HOME An appealing Tom Holland provides a winning freshness as the Spider-Man franchise moves to a London-based adventure. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, brief suggestive comments, sci-fi violence. 2 hours, 9 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
Al so showing
C ALADDIN Live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has solid acting (particularly Will Smith and Naomi Scott), but Guy Ritchie’s direction is a live mess. Rated PG. Some action/peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C ANNABELLE COMES HOME The doll Annabelle attracts yet another violent haunting, an installment in the “Annabelle” series made slightly better by a young, solid cast. Rated R. Horror violence and terror. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ AVENGERS: END GAME Super-sized, warm-hearted if occasionally sad follow to “Infinity War” and wind-up of Marvel’s 22 years of superhero films. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sci-fi violence and action. RJ16, CG16.
B CHILD’S PLAY Entertaining reworking of “Child’s Play” franchise imagines the doll Chucky as a smart device-controlling AI gone bad. More creepy and gory than scary. Rated R. Frequent profanity, bloody horror violence. 1 hour, 30 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Summertime guilty pleasure with city-smashing Godzilla taking on equally large monsters. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of monster action violence and destruction. 2 hours, 12 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM Latest in action-/violence-packed “John Wick” series finds the assassin (Keanu Reeves) a target of other assassins. Rated R. Profanity, pervasive strong violence. 2 hours, 11 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth make a great pair of black-suited alien fighters, but there’s little more that feels fresh in this franchise extender. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive material, sci-fi action. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B ROCKETMAN Glitzy, free-flowing look at pop star Elton John that’s high in sparkle and music. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some drug use. 2 hours, 1 minute. RJ16.
B THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 Solid sequel finds the cats and dogs dealing with new humans and perceived perilous challenges. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A TOY STORY 4 A new owner for some of “Toy Story’s” beloved characters plus new toys and top-notch animation make No. 4 a worthy follow to the three before it. Rated G. Suitable for general audiences. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ YESTERDAY Intriguing premise — what would the world be like without the Beatles and their songs? — that turns instead into just another romantic comedy. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive content. 1 hour, 56 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Special
screenings
NT LIVE: HAMLET National Theatre 2009 production of “Hamlet” with Benjamin Cumberbatch in the title role. 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
SOUND! EUPHONIUM: THE MOVIE Japanese animated feature set in a school band. 7 p.m. Thursday (subtitled) and 7 p.m. July 15 (dubbed). RJ16.
A CHANCE FOR SNOW A stressed-out Texas family still hopes for snow at Christmas. Part of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival’s Summer Indie Series. 7 p.m. Monday. WH.