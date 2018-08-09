The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B+ BLACKKKLANSMAN Director Spike Lee’s blistering, entertaining, provocative, irritating and sometimes heavy handed account of a black police officer (John David Washington) infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan’s Colorado Springs chapter in 1979. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, disturbing and violent material. 2 hours, 8 minutes. CG16.
C+ DOG DAYS Scruffy, scattered comedy that weaves several storylines, some romantic, involving dog owners and their dogs, Rated PG. Profanity, rude and suggestive content. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ THE MEG Summer’s latest silly shark film goes big with giant killer shark, special effects. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, bloody images, action and peril. 1 hour, 53 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
NR SLENDER MAN Horror movie inspired by Internet meme of sinister, thin humanlike figure. Rated PG-13. Profanity, thematic elements, disturbing images, sequences of terror. 1 hour, 33 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Latest Marvel superhero film delivers large entertainment thanks to humor, action and a refreshing non-epic scale. Rated PG-13. Sci-fi action violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Good-natured, but conventional Disney live action/CGI hybrid about a fictitious Christopher Robin who eases midlife ennui with a visit to Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood. Rated PG. Some action. 1 hour, 44 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C THE DARKEST MINDS Stale teen dystopia that has young survivors with special powers uniting against, well, whatever. Been there, done that. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, disturbing images, violence. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
D DEATH OF A NATION Political frothing from Dinesh D’Souza equating Trump with Lincoln in fight against racist Democratic party. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16.
A EIGHTH GRADE Elsie Fisher’s fresh performance as an eighth grader advancing to high school and director Bo Burnham’s clear-eyed script add up for more than a winning coming-of-age story. Rated R. Profanity, sexual material. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CG16.
B THE EQUALIZER 2 Violent guilty pleasure that has Denzel Washington returning as a special ops-trained solo vigilante. Rated R. Profanity, some drug content, brutal violence throughout. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16, WH.
C+ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION More of the same sharp animation and predictable humor as Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) goes on a cruise for a vacation break. Rated PG. Rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
A INCREDIBLES 2 The sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated superhero action-comedy wins again with a story that’s as much about a family pulling together as superpowers and villains. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, action sequences. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JURASSIC PARK: FALLEN KINGDOM Entertaining summer action fluff, even if everything — escaping-dinosaurs-plot, characters, big action/special effects set-pieces — is all-too-familiar. Rated PG-13. Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN Infectious, star-studded summer fluff that’s prequel and sequel to the original story of a woman and the three possible fathers of her daughter, set at the daughter’s opening of her Greek hotel. Rated PG-13. Some suggestive material. 1 hour, 54 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT Tom Cruise in eye-popping stunts and fast-paced action in foreign locales still deliver in the latest, plot-optional “Mission: Impossible” installment. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, intense sequences of action, violence. 2 hours, 7 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B SKYSCRAPER Duane Johnson is a security consultant on a 220-story-tall building when terrorists attack its billionaire owner. ‘Nuff said. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sequences of gun violence and action. 1 hour, 42 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME Uneasy combination of humor and strong violence undercuts this comedy about girlfriends (Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon) trying to foil assassins trailing an ex-boyfriend. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual material, graphic nudity, violence. 1 hour, 57 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES Funny, kid-friendly spoof of superhero movies with television’s Teen Titans trying to get a film project. Rated PG. Rude humor, action. 1 hour, 24 minutes. RJ16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
RACHEL HOLLIS PRESENTS: MADE FOR MORE Author and The Chic Site blogger Rachel Hollis shares a message of community-building and personal empowerment. 7:30 p.m. Monday RJ16.
GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES 1988 Studio Ghibli animated feature about a Japanese boy and his sister trying to survive cities set afire in the final days of World War II. 12:55 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday (dubbed), 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). RJ16.
BLOOD FEST SXSW Film Festival favorite about a killer stalking horror film fans at a movie festival. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. RJ16.