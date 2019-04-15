Late notice, I know, but film fans with a Monday night free may want to know about the free screening of the 1966 Russian film "Andrei Rublev" at the Waco Hippodrome.
The film, shown as part of Baylor's Movie Monday series and open to the public, is director Andrei Tarkovsky's evocative and thoughtful look at the 15th century icon painter, who struggles to continue his art during a violent and repressive time.
It's a movie that deals with religious faith and ran afoul of Soviet authorities on its completion (nudity was also an issue), though it may not offer the tidy narrative and happy ending that many of today's faith-flavored, commercial releases have.
Due to its running time of about three hours, the screening starts at 6 p.m., earlier than the usual 7 p.m. starting time for Movie Monday.